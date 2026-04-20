6 Popular Seafood Chains With the Best Fried Grouper Sandwiches

Discover which major seafood chains serve the best crispy fried grouper sandwiches.

Grouper sandwiches are typically found on chains in Florida, where this mild-flavored fish is a big hit, especially when battered and fried to golden perfection. While many smaller restaurants and independent spots have excellent grouper options, there are also a handful of chain restaurants that serve up excellent grouper, whether fried, grilled, or blackened. Here are six seafood chains with delicious, hearty fried grouper sandwiches on the menu.

Frenchy’s

Frenchy’s has several delicious grouper options on the menu, including the ‘World Famous Grouper Sandwich’: The original is made with beer-battered fried grouper on an onion roll with tartar, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. “As fresh as it gets! Our fresh, never frozen grouper filets are caught locally in the Gulf of Mexico by our fishermen!” the chain says.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

The Gulf Grouper Sandwich at Anna Maria Oyster Bar is a delicious seafood classic served with slaw and house chips. “The best you’ll find on the mainland! A half-pound of fresh never frozen Florida grouper, straight from the Gulf to our grills,” the restaurant says.

Crabby Bill’s

The Real Grouper Sandwich at Crabby Bill’s is considered a local favorite meal: This excellent seafood treat is packed with hand cut fried grouper with lettuce, tomato, and onion. “The drinks are great, I had a few of their $5 Rum Runners, Oysters, Gator Bites, and the Blackened Grouper sandwich. All of it was amazing,” one fan shared.

Big Ray’s Fish Camp

Big Ray’s Fish Camp has several excellent grouper dishes on the menu: The classic Grouper Sandwich is made with grilled, blackened or fried grouper, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce. There’s also a Grouper Reuben served on rye with coleslaw, 1000 Island, and swiss.

Mike’s Crab House

Mike’s Crab House has several seafood sandwiches on the menu, including a grouper sandwich. There is also a cod sandwich, fried oyster sandwich, pub haddock sandwich, and much more. The crab is, of course, outstanding.

Shells Seafood

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Diners at Shells Seafood Restaurant can enjoy the Grouper Sandwich, made from 6 oz Gulf Grouper served over a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with French Fries. There’s also a Fresh Filet Sammy: This option is made with a filet of gulf redfish hand breaded and flash fried. served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar, and served with seasoned fries.