Fast-food chains serving egg biscuits made with fresh-cracked eggs.

I love a good breakfast sandwich, but it has to be fresh. A warm, straight-from-the-oven style biscuit with eggs cracked that day is really the only way to go for me. Unfortunately, it has become harder to find a freshly made breakfast sammy. Where can you get one when you are craving breakfast on the go? Here are 4 fast-food chains that make the best egg biscuits with fresh-cracked eggs.

Bojangles

Not only does Bojangles freshly crack and fry eggs for breakfast sandwiches, but they also bake biscuits throughout the day. The Bojangles Triple Double, which is a new 2026 limited-time beast: sausage, bacon, and double cheese, has been a recent hit with diners. The breakfast sandwiches are always good, but best “when they first finished the first bake of the biscuits,” one person says.

Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Another chain that serves freshly cracked fried eggs on hot, fresh biscuits is Hardee ‘s-slash-Carly’s Jr. Several Reddit feeds are devoted to the deliciousness of the breakfast item due to the famous “Made from Scratch” buttermilk biscuits, hand-rolled daily, paired with perfectly cooked eggs. “Hardee’s has had the best fast food biscuits for like 40 years,” a Redditor declares. “It’s so decadent!” another adds.

McDonald’s

While it might surprise you, McDonald’s uses real cracked eggs in Egg McMuffin and other breakfast items. They crack them directly onto a hot, buttered grill inside a ring mold. “We use a freshly cracked, Grade A egg for our famous Egg McMuffin® sandwich. It gets its iconic round shape when we cook it on the grill with an ‘egg ring.’ And that’s just the start of your favorite morning sandwich! Next, we add extra lean Canadian bacon, a slice of melted American cheese, and serve it all on a toasted English muffin with real butter,” the chain states in a Q&A section. “I found out McDonald’s uses real eggs when I bit into a piece of an egg shell yesterday,” jokes a Redditor.

Chick-fil-A

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Chic-fil-A is also a great place to get a folded fresh-cracked egg sandwich served on a delicious biscuit. The Chick-fil-A Sausage & Egg is a popular item with pressure-cooked sausage and a real butter-brushed biscuit. Many diners claim it is the best in fast-food land. “I just had my first one this morning and I am in heaven! The sausage is much larger and thicker than McDonald’s and there’s more cheesy cheese in it and it is just overall better, like 100% better!” one Redditor declares.