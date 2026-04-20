5 Popular Steakhouses Serving the Best 20-oz Cowboy Ribeye, Ranked

Top steakhouses serving rich, bone-in cowboy ribeye steaks.

If you are a carnivore, you have likely heard the term “cowboy ribeye,” but do you know what it means? Compared to a regular old ribeye, the cowboy is a thicker-cut, usually two to three inches, bone-in instead of boneless, and offers more intense marbling and richer flavor. It’s a truly indulgent piece of meat and a steakhouse favorite. If you are craving one, there are a number of places serving up delicious options at a variety of prices. Here are 5 popular steakhouses serving the best 20-ounce or larger cowboy ribeyes, ranked.

LongHorn

LongHorn is a budget-friendly steakhouse that offers a lot of bang for your buck. The Outlaw Ribeye is a wildly popular and delicious, “big 20 oz. steak” that “doesn’t follow the rules,” states LongHorn. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners maintain it is delicious and worth every cent. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says.

Texas Roadhouse

Another affordable option is the Bone-In Ribeye from Texas Roadhouse, a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” the menu reads. It is cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

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How hungry are you? Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a few cowboy ribeye options, starting with the Bone-In Ribeye 22oz, $87. The Dry-Aged Bone-In Ribeye, 23oz, $92, costs a little extra. Then, there is the massive “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop, 33oz, $116. “It was to die for. So damn good,” a Redditor writes, adding that it “melted like butter in my mouth.” Another adds it is “perfectly cooked” and has an “amazing crust!”

The Capital Grille

If you aren’t afraid of ponying up for a delicious, gourmet steak, head to The Capital Grille for a hand-carved bone-in prime. The elegant eatery serves a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, which you can have expertly carved by their in-house butcher.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offers a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95, a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor. And, it is wet-aged. “Im more a filet type of person. Im not usually a ribeye guy because I never had a good one. The fat was always rubbery. But this thing was like butter!” a Redditor writes about it.