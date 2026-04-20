5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Biscuits and Gravy, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chain restaurants for biscuits and gravy.

Biscuits and gravy are the ultimate savory, hearty breakfast. There’s something about the combination of a buttery, flaky biscuit smothered in a rich gravy that instantly satisfies. It’s simple, has the perfect contrasting textures and is usually pretty affordable. It’s a popular menu item, especially in the South, and there are a few chains that deliver the best plate of biscuits and gravy, according to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com. Here are the top five.

Cracker Barrel

You can’t go wrong with anything you order at Cracker Barrel, but the biscuits and gravy are a standout item, according to Sullivan. “Cracker Barrel is the gold standard here, and it’s not really a contest,” she says. “The biscuits are made from scratch every morning — tall, fluffy, with that slight tang that tells you there’s real buttermilk in there.” Sullivan adds, “The sausage gravy is thick and peppery without being pasty. I’ve ordered this at a dozen different locations, and it’s never once let me down.”

Bob Evans

The biscuits and gravy at Bob Evans are fluffy, creamy, sausage-rich, and comforting. It’s a go-to order for Sullivan. “Bob Evans is known for its sausage, and you can taste that in the gravy—there’s real pork flavor, not just salt and starch,” she says. “The biscuits are soft and pull apart cleanly. For a sit-down breakfast that feels genuinely homemade, this is my go-to recommendation.

Hardee’s

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Known for its freshly baked biscuits, Hardee’s serves delicious biscuits and gravy that stand out for their flaky texture and rich, savory flavor. “Hardee’s biscuits are the best in fast food, full stop,” says Sullivan. “Made from scratch every morning, flaky and buttery in a way that most chains can’t pull off.” She adds, “The sausage gravy is generous and coats every bite. At this price point, nothing else comes close.”

McDonald’s

The biscuits and gravy at McDonald’s are outstanding, but not every location offers the item. According to Sullivan, biscuits and gravy are available in “Southern markets and worth seeking out.” She explains, “The gravy is simple and well-seasoned, the biscuit holds up without getting soggy underneath. Not the most complex version on this list, but the consistency and convenience make it a legitimate pick for a quick breakfast.”

Denny’s

The biscuits and gravy at Denny’s are a classic version of the dish that’s consistent, filling, and widely available. “Denny’s version is available all day, which is reason enough to love it,” says Sullivan. “Two biscuits, hearty sausage gravy, and a portion size that actually fills you up. The gravy leans a little creamier than most, which works well if you’re pairing it with eggs.”