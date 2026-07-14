7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Biggest Fried Shrimp Platters

Satisfy your seafood cravings with massive, crispy portions from these popular eateries.

Shrimp is such a light dish that it takes quite a bit more of it to make a meal, even when paired with typical sides like french fries, dips, and coleslaw. Restaurants that offer large platters of shrimp are always a hit with diners who appreciate getting their money’s worth and more of crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside shrimp. If you’re craving a real seafood feast, the following seven spots are worth adding to your list: Here are seven chains with the biggest fried shrimp platters you can get.

Shrimp Basket

Diners at Shrimp Basket can enjoy the “Shrimp Cooked Your Way” option, which consists of a 1/2 pound or one whole pound of gulf shrimp prepared either fried, grilled, blackened, Cajuned or steamed. The signature hand-breaded shrimp baskets are another great option that come served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s endless shrimp promotion may be over for now, but diners still have plenty of hearty and delicious platters to choose from. The Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp are both fried options served with sauce and the choice of one side for a proper shrimp feast.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has several fan-favorite shrimp items on the menu for seafood-lovers. Diners can feast on options like the Shrimper’s Net Catch and Bang Bang Shrimp, but the Shrimper’s Heaven is a must-have: This platter contains a medley of Fried Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Tempura Shrimp, fries, cocktail Sauce, Cajun marmalade, and tempura sauce.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has several options for diners who not only want shrimp but a good shrimp combo too. The Ultimate Seafood Platter contains Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, Batter Dipped Fish fillets, Popcorn Shrimp, and two stuffed crab shells. This already huge platter comes with two sides and hush puppies.

Long John Silver’s

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Long John Silver’s has a Popcorn Shrimp Basket that comes with one side and two hushpuppies, and there’s also the 6pc Shrimp Basket which contains six battered shrimp paired with your choice of a side and two hushpuppies. For those who want to go big or go home, the 15 pc Battered Shrimp Share is a must-have.

Skrimp Shack

The 20 pc Skrimp Basket at Skrimp Shack is a hearty option that comes with a side and a drink. “I have tried multiple things at this location throughout the year and it is always amazing food and large quantities of food. The honey butter that comes with hushpuppies is divine,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Diners at Joe’s Crab Shack love the hearty shrimp platters and combos. “This restaurant is truly an amazing place. The food that we had was delicious, felt like comfort seafood. The food was well seasoned and the seafood was cooked well,” one fan said.