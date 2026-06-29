5 Seafood Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp Platters

These popular restaurant chains serve up perfectly crispy, high-quality fried shrimp.

A good fried shrimp platter works not just as a great appetizer, but a thoroughly enjoyable meal in itself when served with dipping sauces and tasty sides. Diners can’t get enough of these breaded or battered, deep-fried shrimp which are perfectly crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. Many restaurants have shrimp specials but which ones are worth adding to your list? Here are five seafood chains with the best shrimp platters.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Endless Shrimp deal is ending soon, so get over to your local restaurant to enjoy all the Marry Me Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo and Walt’s Favorite Shrimp you can. The Seaside Shrimp Trio is another excellent option, containing Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, garlic shrimp scampi and creamy shrimp linguini Alfredo. Served with the choice of one side.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

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Diners are frequently surprised by the quality of the shrimp platters at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. “Got the bang bang shrimp as an appetizer, super tasty! Lt. Dans drunken shrimp and grits was amazing!!” one happy guest said.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket has a nice variety of hand-breaded seafood baskets on the menu. Guests can pick options like Gulf Popcorn Shrimp or Coconut Shrimp, served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. “I ordered the seafood basket and everything was on point. The shrimp were fried to perfection, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The oysters were a great bonus and tasted just as good,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Diners at Joe’s Crab Shack can enjoy several delicious shrimp platters and combos, served with delicious made-from-scratch hush puppies. You can’t go wrong with the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble, made with crispy fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, fish fillet, with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. The shrimp tacos are also excellent.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Popcorn Shrimp & Fish Meal is a must-have for shrimp-lovers: Two batter dipped fish fillets served with a hearty helping of Popcorn Shrimp, hush puppies, and your choice of two classic sides. The Crispy Butterfly Shrimp is another tasty option. Those who want a little bit of everything should try the Deluxe Seafood Platter.