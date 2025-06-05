6 Chain Restaurants That May Not Survive 2025

2024 was a bad year for restaurant chains, with many filing for bankruptcy or closing down locations. While 2025 is more positive, not all brands have managed to recover from both the pandemic lockdowns and inflation that has resulted in people choosing to either stay home or be far more choosy with their spending. Certain chains are still struggling to make a profit, and it’s up in the air if they will even make it over the next six months. Here are six chain restaurants that might not survive through 2025.

Hooters

Hooters filed for bankruptcy in April 2025 after years of decline. The chain is determined to survive by selling 100 restaurants to franchisees. “Hooters is here to stay, and with a stronger financial foundation and streamlined operations on the other side of this process, we will be well-positioned to continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our valued customers and communities have come to expect well into the future,” the company says.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2024, declaring debt of up to $500 million. The company was bought out by Savvy Sliders in December 2024 and the future is still unclear for the burger chain. “BurgerFi shares our commitment to using the highest-quality, freshest ingredients in each menu item while prioritizing the customer’s dining experience,” Happy Asker, CEO and founder of Savvy Sliders said in a statement. Let’s hope they make it!

20 Popular Restaurant Chains That Closed Hundreds Of Locations

TGI Fridays

Beleaguered restaurant chain TGI Fridays has overhauled 85% of its menu in an attempt to turn things around. CEO Ray Blanchette says the new menu is part of what is hoped to be a comeback story for the chain which filed for bankruptcy in November 2024. “Fridays has a legacy worth celebrating, and we’re leaning into that,” Blanchette told TODAY.

Sticky Fingers Rib House

Sticky Fingers Rib House filed for bankruptcy in March 2025, following years of mismanagement and troubling financial issues. “Inconsistent leadership led to a decline in food quality and service and eventually a decline in sales. The company began closing restaurants,” the company says on its website. “Growth plans, re-branding, and interior refreshes are now in the works to begin expanding Sticky Fingers reach and reviving the brand.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Best Group-Friendly Restaurant Chains

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Popular Tex-Mex chain On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is struggling—the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025, after closing 40 locations and attempting to address $19 million in prepetition funded debt. “The Debtors have struggled in the last year to recruit and maintain a complete workforce, which diminishes the Debtors’ ability to operate efficiently,” Chief Restructuring Officer Jonathan Tibus said.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie filed for bankruptcy in March 2025, and the future is uncertain for the once-popular chain which just closed down two Cleveland-area locations with no notice. Anyone trying to enter the locations saw the following sign, according to Cleveland Scene: “We regret to inform you this location is permanently closed. Thank you for the many memories!” The company previously said it was closing underperforming locations to focus on the ones that were doing well.