7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Are “Way Overpriced”

Going out to eat these days is anything but cheap. If you get delivery, there’s hefty fees to contend with, and if you’re going to a sit-down place there are tips and other service fees to keep in mind when visiting. While eating at a restaurant is expensive across the board, customers don’t seem to mind as much if they feel they are getting their money’s worth—it’s when you’re paying a lot but getting low quality or stingy portions that customers get rightfully annoyed. Here are seven restaurant chains people say are way overpriced for what they offer.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster food does not justify its prices, some customers say. “My husband and I just ate there for the first time in a long time,” one Redditor shared. “Everything has shrunk, the biscuits, the serving sizes, etc. But something else I noticed is that the butter tastes like movie theatre popcorn butter. And it occurred to me that theatres don’t use butter. They use something they call ‘topping’. I’m sure whatever they use is the same thing Red Lobster now uses for its garlic butter.”

McDonalds

One customer was outraged by the size of their Big Mac meat, posting a picture of the burger on Reddit. “2mm Big Mac Patty…. And McDonald’s wonders why they are losing sales so quickly,” the customer said. “We need to think of a different word than ‘patty’, it’s not a slice, maybe a beef sheet?” another joked.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s has also been afflicted with shrinkflation, Redditors say. “Cane’s broke my heart hardcore with this. I grew up mostly in Vegas but moved to NYC in 2018, and I used to eat at Cane’s a LOT before I moved,” one customer said. “They just opened Cane’s close to areas I frequent a couple months ago, and I literally have not been back since I saw the portion size/price ratio these days.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Five Guys

Five Guys costs way too much for the food it offers, customers say. “My local five guys testing the use of bags instead of the cups. This is a regular fry btw,” one Redditor shared, posting a picture of their fries. “Yes it’s kinda a trash photo but I had no bag fries man! And the portion was so small that when I picked up the bag with my burger I immediately thought they had forgotten the fries.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is not the value-for-money spot it used to be, some former fans complain. “I went to Taco Bell for the first time in about 5 years this week, and I was so shocked at how thin and skimpy the crunchwraps were, that I took mine apart and pulled all the ground beef out to weigh it on my kitchen scale. 1.2 ounces. And that’s with bits of sauce and sour cream and whatnot on it. A crunchwrap at my local Taco Bell is $7.19. There is absolutely no reason for me to buy fast food anymore. Nowadays it’s more expensive than a sit-down restaurant and you don’t actually get any food in the food. It’s unreal,” one Redditor said.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A customers are not impressed by the size of the nuggets. “Chick-Fil-A has to be the worst of all the fast food places in terms of shrinkflation. We used to really enjoy their food but for the price of a meal at a sit down place, including tip, we can get more and better food,” one Redditor said. “I sadly gave up on chick fil a because stuff like this and the price going up. It’s just not worth it anymore even though it tastes good,” another commented.

KFC

KFC is simply not worth the money, some irate customers say. “A $2 chicken tender. 2 drumsticks the size of my finger. And a thigh piece half the size of my palm. Side note – I’m a 5 foot female with small hands…” one Redditor shared, posting a picture of her order.