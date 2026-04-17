7 Popular Seafood Chains With the Best “Cornmeal-Crusted” Catfish

Enjoy perfectly fried fish at these popular seafood restaurant chains.

Catfish is a popular item at any fish fry, especially in the South where it features on Cajun-inspired menus across the region. This meaty, mild fish is perfectly complemented by a crispy cornmeal crust deep fried to perfection. Diners who want to experience the true Southern seafood experience can visit a handful of chain restaurants that always get this dish right: Here are seven seafood spots serving the best cornmeal-crusted catfish.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is famous for its Cajun seafood options, serving up everything from etouffee specials to fried fish platters. The chain has delicious cornmeal-crusted Catfish Fillets served with french fries, plus a Sampler Platter which contains fried catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish & chicken tenderloins. There’s also a Fried Calamari & Octopus dish on the appetizer menu.

Red Fish Grill

Red Fish Grill has plenty of delicious crispy fried options on the menu, including crispy cornmeal catfish. The Fried Gulf Seafood Platter is made with crispy fried catfish, Gulf shrimp & oysters, red beans & rice, cornbread, and ravigote sauce. The restaurant also has a Wood Grilled Redfish with Crawfish, served with brabant potatoes, Cajun tasso-onion butter, pea shoots, and lemon-butter sauce.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has plenty of tasty cornmeal-crusted catfish options for hungry diners, the Catfish Dinner served with two regular sides and hushpuppies. There’s also a Chicken & Catfish Combo, and catfish is also on the lunch specials menu. “The catfish was crispy and flavorful, and the sides were just as good — especially the hush puppies. Everything was fresh and served with a smile,” one diner said.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Diners at Diners at Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp can enjoy delicious Catfish Strip combos that come with french fries. “Farm-raised but full lake-flavor catfish. Coated with a homemade cornmeal breading. These big, meaty strips are a fan fave,” the chain says.

Flying Fish

Seafood chain Flying Fish has a wide variety of excellent crispy catfish baskets, po’boys, and platters. “The catfish we ordered was so hot and fresh that we had to let them cool, even then we had to start off gingerly. The fries were snap-crispy on the outside and mashed-potato soft on the inside, dern near perfection,” one happy diner shared.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken is known for tasty cornmeal-crusted fried catfish platters guests love. “The catfish fillets I got were cooked to perfection, crisp on the outside, tender and moist inside. The fries were some of the best I’ve ever eaten, fried golden brown with light seasoning,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has hand-breaded catfish fillets on the menu served Southern style with a cornmeal crust batter. This crispy fish is a fan-favorite menu item, and guests can also opt for the Southern-Style White Fish plate, served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.