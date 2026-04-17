Steakhouses offering early dine menus that help diners save on meals.

Dining out has become increasingly expensive. However, there are ways to make a meal out much more affordable, even at your favorite steakhouse. One easy way to cut costs and get a lot more bang for your buck is by enjoying a meal earlier in the day. Early dine menus, also known as early-bird specials, often feature a selection of the most popular menu items at a lower price. This also helps the restaurant keeps table filled during early or off hours of the day or week. Where can you get the most bang for your buck? Here are 7 steakhouses with the best early dine menus to beat rising food costs.

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse offers an Early Dine menu featuring discounted prices between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on 7 entrees, all priced under $14.99, with some as low as $9.99. Each entree comes with two sides and the famous rolls with cinnamon butter. One of the most popular items? The 6-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin, one of the best sirloin steaks in town, for $10.99, $3 off the regular price.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s lunch menu is available Monday through Saturday, 11 am through 3 pm, and is a popular way to save. Each flavorful Steakhouse Lunch Plate comes with soup, a side, or salad. Popular items include a half-pound steakhouse cheeseburger for $10.99 and the 7-Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad for $11.99.

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, there is an Aussie 3-course meal that includes fresh-made soup or salad, your choice of signature entrée, and dessert, a slice of rich New York-style cheesecake, starting at $14.99.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House has an Early Dining Menu at participating locations Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. It includes items like Country Fried Steak for $15.99, or Lunch Angus steaks served with your choice of side and a choice of Soup or Salad for $19.99.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is famous for its “American Roadhouse Meals” served daily from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Each comes with two sides for just $10.99. Menu item availability may vary by location and is available for dine-in only. One popular option? Steak tips.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse offers early dining and lunch specials Monday through Friday until 6:00 PM. It includes Top Sirloin & Crispy Shrimp and Fish & Chips. Prices vary by location.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen offers lunch specials, which are significantly less than dinner menu prices. Get a sirloin steak meal starting at $13.99, or a country-fried steak for $14.79. For just $8.79, you can get a cheeseburger and fries or a chicken sandwich and fries.