6 Best Milkshakes at Fast-Food Chains, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best fast-food milkshakes for flavor and texture.

Thick, creamy and sugary, what’s not to love about milkshakes? They’re a classic treat, but some stand out more than others. From rich texture to balanced flavor, a few fast-food chains get it just right. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite spots, and here are the top six truly worth ordering.

Chick-fil-A

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Chick-fil-A shakes are known for being extra thick and creamy–you can enjoy them with a spoon.

“Chick-fil-A’s milkshakes are hand-spun to order, which is the difference you taste immediately,” says Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com. “The Cookies & Cream is my pick — real Oreo pieces, Icedream base, thick enough that the straw stands up on its own. Consistently the best fast-food shake I’ve found.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack delivers a rich, frozen custard-like texture, simple, high-quality flavors, and a more premium dessert experience than most fast-food milkshakes. Plus, the chain offers innovative flavors you can’t find anywhere else, like Tiramisu or Spicy Caramel.

According to Chef Melanie, “Shake Shack uses a frozen custard base instead of soft-serve, which gives their shakes a richness and density that regular fast-food shakes can’t match.” She adds, “The Black & White — vanilla custard with hot fudge — is the one I always come back to.”

Culver’s

Culver’s shakes taste less like standard fast food and more like real frozen custard desserts—thick, rich, and consistently well-made.

“Their frozen custard makes their shakes especially rich and smooth, and they have a good variety of flavors that make them stand out compared to typical chain shakes,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger.

In-N-Out Burger

It’s no surprise that In-N-Out Burger makes the list. The West Coast chain is known for its high-quality ingredients, and its shakes are thick, creamy, and made with real ice cream.

“In-N-Out keeps it simple: chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry,” says Chef Melanie. “The strawberry is the one to order — made with real strawberries, not syrup. West Coast only, but worth every mile.”

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake serves a thick, hand-dipped, old-fashioned milkshake experience that feels simple, nostalgic, and reliably indulgent. It’s another go-to for Dozus.

“Their shakes are very classic and thick, and the fact that they hand-dip them makes them feel more like old-school diner shakes than fast food desserts.”

Five Guys

The shakes at Five Guys are highly customizable, made with real ingredients, and feel more like a dessert you build yourself than a standard fast-food milkshake.

“Five Guys lets you mix and match toppings into the shake itself, which sounds gimmicky but actually works,” says Chef Melanie. “The base is thick and creamy, and adding bacon or peanut butter turns it into something genuinely interesting. The salted caramel is the sleeper pick on their menu.”