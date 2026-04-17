5 Popular Steakhouses Where the Filet Mignon is Still Hand-Cut In-House

Steakhouses known for hand-cut filet mignon prepared fresh in-house.

My favorite steak is a filet mignon. While I love a New York strip at home, which I sear in a pan and finish off in the oven, when I dine out at a fancy steakhouse, filet is my go-to order – especially if it is cut in-house. Fun fact: Many high-end and some mid-tier steakhouses employ an in-house butcher to hand-cut and trim steaks. Where can you get a delicious, hand-cut-in-house filet mignon? Here are 5 popular steakhouses that hand-cut their steaks.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for serving high-quality, high-value steak cuts by an In-house butcher that are never frozen. The Dallas Filet is one of the most popular bougie orders there. “Coming from someone who has always loved this place and has worked there, THE DALLAS FILET, MEDIUM RARE. My mouth is literally watering rn thinking about it,” writes a Redditor. Chef Manuel Rodriguez also vouched for the steak. “Texas Roadhouse has become my go-to steakhouse for their incredible filet mignon,” says Rodiguez, director of food & beverage for Innisfree Hotels, told us. “One of the best things about it is that they offer high-quality cuts of meat at a surprisingly reasonable price. And, what really sets Texas Roadhouse apart is their commitment to freshness.” He continues, “When you walk in, you have the unique opportunity to choose your piece of steak! They hand-cut their steaks in-house, ensuring that each one meets their high-quality standards. It’s a delightful experience that adds a personal touch to your meal.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has one of the most delicious aged and cooked filets among steakhouses. Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., recommends it. “For me, hands down, The Capital Grille has the best Filet in the country,” Bettero says. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at the The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

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Fleming’s tender prime filet mignon is hand-cut daily. They also have a 14-ounce bone-in filet mignon. “This highly sought-after cut of beef is held in the highest regard because of its rarity, tenderness, and melt-in-your-mouth texture. In fact, its very name in French translates to cute, dainty, and delicate. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or determined to make every day extraordinary, our much raved-about Main Filet Mignon and Petite Filet Mignon will elevate any dining experience,” they say.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s hand-cut Flo’s filet is my go-to order, and it is a steal compared to other restaurants. It’s not the best filet mignon I’ve ever had, but it’s a lot better than a lot of more expensive ones I have splurged on. The center-cut piece of meat is available in 6 or 9 ounces, seasoned with LongHorn’s signature grill seasoning, seared on a flat top, and served with sides.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse serves thick, premium USDA prime-aged filet mignon, known for its tenderness and buttery flavor, that is hand-carved daily. Currently, there is a 6 and 8-ounce filet on the menu and a 7-ounce Wagyu filet.