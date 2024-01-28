8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Fanciest Bacon

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bacon is a standard, if welcome, side to any breakfast or brunch, but lately, it's taken on a new role as a starring, stand-alone appetizer for any meal or time of day.

These dishes are all about the bacon—and top-quality bacon, at that. Think thick-cut bacon from a venerable smokehouse operator like Nueske's, served before your main course at a beautiful steakhouse dinner, or bacon that's been baked and candied in decadent ingredients.

Follow our quest to uncover unique bacon experiences around the country, from the high-end to the mid-priced. These eight restaurants serve bacon that's best described as fancy. They also taste good and will make your mouth happy. Read on for the best bacon in the land.

The Capital Grille

Per item : 380 calories, 24 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,430 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 24 g protein

Nueske's is a specialty meat supplier based in Wisconsin, and it produces some of the best smoked bacon (among other meaty treats) in the country. You'll find its bacon on the menu at the Capital Grille, served as an appetizer. The bacon is double-cut, smoked with cherry wood, and served with a Korean barbecue glaze and pickled shallots. The gingery zing of the sauces complements the smoky meat incredibly well.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bacon

Bob Evans

Per item : 390 calories, 23 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,110 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (25 g fiber, 22 g sugar)

When it comes to fancy things, Bob Evans probably isn't the first name that springs to mind, but the chain's Blue Ribbon bacon is surprisingly indulgent. You'll find this dish on the shareable and sides portion of the menu. These five strips of center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon glazed with black pepper maple honey hit both sweet and smoky notes.

First Watch

Per item : 250 calories, 15 g fat (n/a g saturated fat, n/a g trans fat), 380 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (n/a g fiber, n/a g sugar), 7 g protein

If you haven't been to this growing breakfast and lunch spot for its Million Dollar bacon, consider this a nudge. You'll get four slices of sticky, sweet hardwood smoked bacon that's been baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne, and a maple syrup drizzle. Enjoy this indulgent dish as a side to breakfast, brunch, or lunch.

RELATED: 9 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Quality Bacon

Morton's The Steakhouse

Per item : 900 calories

The steakhouse, with more than 70 U.S. locations perfect for any celebration, offers a classic preparation of Nueske's bacon. Described on the menu as bacon steak, the 12-ounce thick-cut slab bacon comes with a honey-bourbon glaze. Leave room for a proper steak afterward.

David Burke Prime

You've probably seen David Burke judging contestants on Bravo TV's "Top Chef," and he's earned it. He's widely recognized as the creator of "clothesline bacon," meaning crispy bacon that's hanging from a tiny clothesline and often torched tableside. His name is on steakhouses and taverns across the country, including David Burke Prime, and the majority of them serve a version of his maple bacon, which consists of extra thick-cut candied bacon and a black pepper maple glaze.

RELATED: 7 Bacon Brands That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's is one of the fanciest restaurants on this list, and it shows in its bacon preparation. The restaurant chain serves thick-cut bacon from Nueske's (yes, this bacon is next level) at its 17 locations around the country. Expect bacon that's been smoked and is served au poivre, with a bourbon molasses glaze.

Smith & Wollensky

This storied steakhouse, which has been in business for nearly 50 years, has locations in many major cities around the U.S. Its grilled bacon, which is always on the menu, comes in different preparations, all of them worth trying. Right now, most restaurants are serving grilled bacon banh mi style, with pickled vegetables, Fresno pepper, and a crispy baguette; however, some locations are serving it slab style. Either way, it's worth eating.

RELATED: The Best & Worst Bacon Brands, According to a Dietitian

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

With seven locations in East Coast cities and even more internationally, Wolfgang's has established itself as one of the world's premier steakhouse chains. On the dinner menu, head to the appetizers section for the restaurant's take on a bacon starter. Sizzling Canadian bacon is served extra thick, by the slice. It's great as a standalone or paired with one of the restaurant's hearty salads.