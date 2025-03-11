7 Restaurant Chains That Still Give You Free Bread Before Your Meal

My favorite part about dining out at restaurants isn't the entree or the appetizer. As a self-proclaimed carb addict, I go wild over a solid breadbasket. When someone asks where I want to go to dinner, sometimes I consider what type of bread I am craving. The greatest thing about many of your favorite restaurant chains? They serve free bread before meals. Here are 7 spots with free bread you don't want to skip.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden's all-you-can-eat "neverending" breadsticks put the Italian chain on the map in 1982, and people still obsess over them. Served piping hot, the salty, buttery, just crispy enough on the outside soft-in-middle breadsticks are incredibly delicious. However, remember that a single breadstick is 140 calories with 460 mg of sodium.

LongHorn

One of my favorite parts of going to LongHorn Steakhouse is ordering my food because I know that a bread basket filled with warm, honey wheat loaves will be arriving on the table. According to The Takeout, Epi Breads, a small bakery in Atlanta, supplies the chain with the sweet, soft, and airy bread. Once it hits the table, it's always a free-for-all with my kids. Try to eat just one slice; I dare you.

Outback

Some people go to Outback to feast on their complimentary brown bread. "Its sweet molasses bread, best bread to have with butter, the perfect mix," says one Redditor. However, others point out that you might not want to keep asking for more. The reason why it's so good, according to one diner, is that there is an "irresponsible amount of sugar in it," with one person claiming that a single loaf boasts 370 calories and has 51g of carbs, 15g of fat, and 10g of sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheesecake Factory

Confession time: I don't love brown bread. While the trademark molasses brown bread is a favorite with Cheesecake Factory diners, I appreciate that the chain with the supersized menu offers two options in their complimentary bread baskets. The sourdough baguette is next-level delicious, especially when fresh from the oven.

Red Lobster

Over at Red Lobster, you aren't going to find regular old bread. The seafood chain is famous for its free Cheddar Bay biscuits. "It's hard to beat those red lobster biscuits. They may have crack in them," one Redditor says. "The biscuits are the best thing Red Lobster serves! Which is kind of a problem when you're supposed to be a seafood restaurant, not a biscuit restaurant…" another agrees.

Capital Grille

Your bill at Capital Grill will be much higher than at any other restaurant chain that serves free bread before your meal. However, the steakhouse's breadbasket is something to write home about. Filled with wheat, onion, seeded breads, and flatbread crackers, the upscale selection will make you feel better about splurging on your steak.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse rolls are so delicious that they have amassed a cult following. What makes them so unique? The restaurant bakes them fresh every five minutes and serves them with honey cinnamon butter, a special sort of heaven. The other thing diners love? You don't have to wait to indulge in them, as they arrive at your table as soon as you sit down.