6 Restaurant Chains That Actually Use 100% Real Meat 

Eating at a sit-down restaurant is pricier than ever, and of course you want to know if the expensive "quality" meat you're paying for is what you're really getting. While some restaurants are stringent about only using high-quality, no filler meat and seafood, others use meat with a ton of fillers, preservatives, and other additives. It's not only expensive restaurants that source their meat responsibly—even more reasonable chains are choosing real protein. Here are 6 nationwide restaurant chains that use 100% real meat.

Outback Steakhouse

With 694 locations nationwide, Outback Steakhouse prides itself on using real meat, cooked in real butter. "We are SERIOUS about steaks and only choose the finest marbled, tender, and juicy steaks for our guests," Chef Efrem Cutler, VP of Research & Development for Outback's parent company Bloomin' Brands, tells Tasting Table. "We have trained Steak Experts crafting and executing our steaks to the highest standards."Chef Efrem Cutler, the VP of Research & Development for Outback's parent company Bloomin' Brands

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille only uses high-quality USDA-grade beef which is then expertly handled by chefs. "We spend countless hours ensuring that only the highest quality beef gets to our restaurants so that everyone starts with great steaks," chef Michael LaDuke, Vice President and Corporate Executive Chef at The Capital Grille, tells Mashed. "Each restaurant has an in-house butcher who is dedicated to the craft of aging and carving steaks to ensure unparalleled flavor and tenderness."

Red Robin

Nationwide burger chain Red Robin is dedicated to using only 100% real beef in its burgers. "Our burgers are made with all-natural, domestic, 100% USDA-inspected beef, free of preservatives, artificial, and added ingredients," the company says. Its cod is "Premium, US Grade A, ocean-caught from Arctic Waters and hand-cut. Our cod is hand-battered in our restaurants and made to order."

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Ruth's Chris says it has the best steaks in the world. "At Ruth's Chris Steak House, your last bite is just as good as your first. Our perfected broiling method and seasoning techniques ensure each cut of USDA Prime beef we serve arrives cooked to perfection and sizzling on a 500° plate," the company says.

Noodles & Company

Pasta chain Noodles & Company uses naturally raised steak, never given hormones or antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet, for the Spicy Korean Beef Noodles. "With our mission 'to always nourish and inspire every team member, guest and community we serve,' we strive to continue introducing new, globally-inspired dishes featuring authentic flavors from around the world that give our adventurous guests something new to love," says Mark Mears, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "The launch of our new Spicy Korean Beef Noodles also marks the completion of the next chapter of our food journey and furthers our commitment to our Made. Different. brand positioning and REAL Food platform."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

For Fogo de Chão, serving high quality 100% meat is a point of pride. "Our Wagyu Beef is primarily from family farms in Australia and fed on non-GMO corn free grain for exceptional quality marbling. Our suppliers implement the world's best farming practices to provide optimal care for their cattle, their environment, their people and community. We source free-range and grass-fed lamb from family farms in New Zealand and Australia," the company says.