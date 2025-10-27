4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Clam Chowder, According to Chefs

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Unforgettable clam chowder is more than just comfort food—it’s a taste of the coast. “Great chowder has personality — it should reflect where it’s made,” says Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who has made appearances on MasterChef and TopChef spinoffs. “He adds, “Whether it’s smoky, peppery, or loaded with seafood, it should tell a story in a bowl.” Clam chowder is a fan-favorite because it’s creamy, rich, and brimming with tender clams, but the classic soup can be tricky to get right. While seaside shacks often get all the attention for the best clam chowder, and rightfully so, several restaurant chains are also mastering the seafood favorite. To find out which ones are truly worth ordering Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their top picks.

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab is a fun dining experience where you mostly eat with your hands and savor every bite of the fresh, delicious seafood. The chain has earned high praise for its commitment to quality and Chef Kolby says the cajun clam chowder is a “must-try.” “The Boiling Crab gives their chowder that Southern coastal edge – thick, rich, and seasoned just right. It’s not your typical New England version — it’s got spice, depth, and flavor that sticks with you.” He adds, “It’s a must-try for anyone who loves bold seafood flavor.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill believes in serving a great meal, but also a memorable dining experience, so attention to detail is vital at this casual chain. “Bonefish Grill keeps it clean and coastal,” says Chef Kolby. “Their chowder is peppery, creamy, and bright with a buttery finish. It’s not too salty, and the clams taste freshly steamed. It’s a seafood lover’s version – elegant but still comforting.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is legendary for their top-notch meals and is a go-to for Chef Kolby. “Legal Sea Foods nails it every time, he says. “Their chowder is velvety with a deep, ocean-forward flavor and just the right saltiness. You can taste that it’s made with fresh clams and real cream — not shortcuts. It’s classic New England in a bowl.”

Ivar’s

Ivar’s is a regional Seattle-based chain that people love for its fresh seafood and famous fish and chips. It’s also the place to go for amazing clam chowder, according to Rachel Kirk, chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “If you want quintessential Seattle clam chowder, you want a bowl from Ivar’s,” she says. “It’s so iconic, even Costco sold it by the container for a bit!” She adds, “Ivar’s chowder is thicker than other chowders, and uses clams from the PNW. Ivar’s is a Seattle institution for a reason. My favorite location is right on Lake Washington in Renton at Coulon Park.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What to Look For When Ordering Clam Chowder

When ordering clam chowder, you want fresh, flavorful and not overly fishy soup. Here are the key things to look for, per Chef Kolby. “You need freshness — clam flavor that tastes like the coast, not canned,” he says. “The broth should feel like it came from the ocean, not a jar.” Chef Kolby explains, “A great clam chowder starts with balance — it should be rich and creamy without being heavy, full of briny clam flavor, and loaded with tender potatoes that don’t fall apart. The seasoning has to let the seafood shine.”