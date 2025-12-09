7 Restaurant Orders Chefs Say You Should Never Choose

These items are a waste of money.

Going to eat is not cheap, even fast food, but some things are absolutely worth spending money on, while others, not so much. Whether it’s an overpriced burger or a fancy oil that actually makes your meal worse, certain things are best avoided when going out to eat. So which foods should guests steer clear of the next time they visit their favorite restaurant? Here are seven menu items you should never order at restaurants, according to experts.

Well-Done Steak

Ordering a steak well-done could mean you end up with low-quality meat. “Chefs don’t typically appreciate well-done orders unless there is a very specific reason for the request (elderly, pregnant, etc.),” James Briscione, the director of Culinary Research at the Institute of Culinary Education, told Business Insider. “They typically reserve the least desirable cuts (thin, tougher pieces) to cook well done. In general, less attention is given to well-done orders.”

Gourmet Burgers

Spending money on a gourmet burger is not worth it. “There is no reason to ever pay $20+ for a hamburger,” chef Briscione said. “If chefs are piling expensive ingredients on top of a hamburger, it’s just so they can steal your money. Good burgers are made from ground tough cuts of meat like chuck, brisket, or ribs. Grinding up expensive meat just to make a burger is a waste.”

Truffle Oil

Don’t order truffle oil at a restaurant, experts say. “Oh, I would never use truffle oil, oh never,” Martha Stewart told TODAY. “It’s bad. They’ve done many studies on truffle oil. It’s synthetic, it’s fake, it’s horrible. It clings to your tastebuds, it’s a hideous thing. Forget truffle oil.”

Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is best avoided, as it tends to be dry and not as tasty as other cuts. “Ask most chefs, and they’ll tell you: The chicken breast on the menu is for the picky eaters,” restaurant critic Alice Levitt tells Business Insider. “It’s rare to find a chef apply any shred of creativity to the preparation of a boneless chicken breast. There are way juicier, more flavorful cuts of chicken to play with.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BBQ At a Non-BBQ Spot

Levitt says BBQ is best left to the experts. “Smoking and barbecuing meats are such specific skills that I’m rarely satisfied with barbecue from a restaurant that doesn’t specialize in them,” she says. “Yes, I’ve had fantastic upscale meals where smoke is applied to protein, but I prefer to stick with pitmasters when it comes to brisket and ribs.”

Mussels

Anthony Bourdain once said he only orders mussels at restaurants where he personally knows who will be handling this shellfish, due to the high risk of food poisoning. “It takes only a single bad mussel, one treacherous little guy hidden among an otherwise impeccable group,” he wrote in Kitchen Confidential.

Cauliflower Steak

Levitt says cauliflower alternatives to meat rarely get it right: “I love cauliflower, especially in Indian dishes, where it appears as gobi. The only time I don’t like it is when it’s masquerading as something else. Cauliflower ‘wings,’ cauliflower ‘steak,’ and cauliflower ‘rice’ are all doomed to disappoint in their stated goals.”