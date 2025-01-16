12 Restaurants That Serve the Best Prime Rib, According to Chefs

Prime rib for most of us is a rare (or medium rare) treat, and the best prime rib is juicy, tender, and flavorful, with a thick fat cap and marbling throughout.

We asked Executive Chef Mark Sandoval, UNLV, William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, what the components of a great prime rib are, and what diners should look for when going out for this cut of beef.

Sandoval says always look for high quality, explaining, "Prime being the best, and makes for an awesome prime rib. Using a lower quality like Choice or Select for this application does not work well as there is less marbling. Fat, or marbling gives flavor to the beef and also helps to keep the beef moist when cooked."

He also says aging is important for great prime rib. "Prime beef typically has been aged for a longer period of time; allowing beef to age is a natural way of tenderizing the beef and concentrating the flavor, " Sandoval explains.

And of course, prime rib should never be overcooked. "The beef has to be cooked to the proper internal temperature, my preference is Medium rare, " he says. "The more that the protein is cooked, the dryer it becomes."

When going out for a cut of this special beef, this is what chefs look for, and these are a few of the restaurants the chefs we talked to book tables at when they're craving prime rib.

Chart House

Known for prime steaks and seafood, Chart House has over 20 locations around the U.S. and Yousef Ghalaini, Executive Chef of the Omni Boston Hotel, says the restaurant's herb crusted, slow roasted version that is paired with garlic mashed potatoes, is his choice for prime rib.

"Chart House is my go-to. The prime pib is classic – no frills and super consistent quality," says Ghalaini, who likes to have his beef with a stiff drink. "In addition, they make a stellar dirty gin martini with blue cheese olives."

Golden Steer Steakhouse

Chef Mark Sandoval heads to a Las Vegas classic when he's going out for prime rib.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Golden Steer has been in Las Vegas since the 1950's and provides the highest quality cuts of beef," he told us (and we can personally confirm). "They offer 14 oz. and 20 oz. cuts of Prime Rib, and a very large selection of sides and sauces. The service is impeccable, provided by servers in tuxedos and there are a number of menu items that are prepared tableside. The tuck and roll, red leather booths transport you back to a time when celebrities like members of the Rat Pack could be seen dining there."

Lawry's The Prime Rib

Lawry's, with locations in Beverly Hills and Las Vegas, as well as overseas in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and more, has prime rib right in the name, and Chef Richard Sandoval, from Richard Sandoval Hospitality is a fan of the storied chophouse.

"Lawry's is an institution when it comes to prime rib. Their slow-roasted prime rib is incredibly tender and perfectly seasoned, and the tableside carving experience adds a unique touch of elegance."

Peter Luger Steak House

This Brooklyn beef institution dates all the way back to 1887, when it opened as a cafe, pool hall and bowling alley in the predominantly German neighborhood of Williamsburg. It evolved into a high quality steakhouse over the years, and has become a favorite of New York natives and visitors, and Sandoval is among them.

"The prime rib at Peter Luger is legendary. The rich flavor and juicy texture come from their meticulous dry-aging process, which makes every bite unforgettable."

Abe & Louie's Steakhouse

With popular locations in Boston and Boca Raton, FL, Abe & Louie's is an East Coast standard that many know from celebratory dinners. Ritz-Carlton, Boston Executive Sous Chef and Artisan Bistro Restaurant Chef, Joel Eugene, what his favorite day of the week is, and he'll tell you Thursday night. That's the night that Abe & Louie's in Boston serves their famous 16oz. classic prime rib dish.

Eugene says, "The prime rib is always cooked to perfection, regardless of the temperature you may prefer, and the addition of a delicious horseradish cream and au jus, along with a baked potato layered with bacon, sour cream, aged cheddar and chives, makes for a truly unparalleled and exceptional dining experience."

The Grill

Even the chefs at the famous Omaha Steaks go out for a fine meal on occasion, and when Chef David Rose wants someone else to cook his prime rib, he heads to Major Food Groups The Grill in NYC.

He says, "Enjoying this quality cut of meat while dining at their white-linen lined tables truly made me feel first class, and I enjoy choosing the thickness of my prime rib. The potato hash browns, and mushrooms are a must when I belly up to this fan favorite eatery. Top notch service elevates the experience even more."

The Stockyard Restaurant

Northern Spy chef and owner Marc Sheehan said, "The best place in the Boston area to get prime rib is The Stockyard Restaurant in Brighton, MA. It is 16 oz of prime beef, served with aus jus and horseradish sauce, but their secret is encasing the entire rib roast in rock salt before roasting it, ensuring an even edge-to-edge cook, an incredibly moist slice of meat that has retained all its juices."

Dante deMagistris, chef and co-owner of il Casale and The Wellington, is also a fan, telling us, "My favorite is when they roll out their steamship tableside carts and carve it tableside. If you're intimidated by larger meats, they also have some other items on their menu that incorporate prime rib, which I also like, such as their prime rib sliders, steak and cheese spring rolls, and french dip."

4 Charles Prime Rib

Slow roasted is the way to go for Chef Guillaume Thivet, Executive Chef at Grand Brasserie,who recommends 4 Charles Prime Rib in NYC.

"My go-to is the 24oz of bone-in, slow roasted Anderson beef out of Chicago," says Thivet. "It cooks for three hours at 250 degrees and then five hours at 125 degrees. The result is an incredibly juicy and tender roast, a very unique and delicious piece."

Puritan & Company

Chef Tony Susi, who is famed for his house made pasta at Bar Enza, heads to Cambridge, Massachusetts when he's craving prime rib. He told us, "Puritan & Company does Prime Rib Sundays for part of the year. Chef Will Gilson cooks it perfectly and it comes with a salad, a twice baked potato, and carrots along with dessert. It is the perfect winter meal in New England."

SAVR

For many people, and that includes chefs, prime rib is a special occasion meal. Chef Daniel Kenney, Executive Chef at the Lenox Hotel, says SAVR in Boston is our favorite for prime rib, and the one pound slice of perfectly cooked beef wouldn't be over-the-top great without the roasting juices au jus that is poured over the rib, and a touch of the horseradish crema that SAVR serves alongside.

Tonno Gloucester

North of Boston, the town of Gloucester is full of cozy spots, and one of these is Brian Poe, chef and owner of The Tip Tap Room's favorite restaurant for a juicy cut of prime rib. "I love the nostalgic appeal of Prime Rib. When I want to spoil myself on a winter night, I head to Tonno in Gloucester, MA who do Prime Rib Wednesdays. Chef Caturano and his team have always been masters of making magical slow-cooked rustic meals."

Waverly Kitchen & Bar

Charlestown, Massachusetts, home of the famous Battle of Bunker Hill, is also home to Executive Chef Lambert Givens of Hunter's Kitchen & Bar's favorite prime rib.

"Thursday prime rib night at Waverly Kitchen & Bar is next level amazing! I always start with their homemade Parker House rolls with whipped honey butter, then move on to the main event:The prime rib. The rosemary and garlic seasoning cooks down to form the perfect crust around a juicy, tender medium rare cut of beef! It's served with chive whipped potatoes and vegetables."