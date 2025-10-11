7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Roast Turkey Dinners

Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, or just a regular weekday, there’s something so special about roast turkey. This versatile bird is best when slow-cooked and enjoyed with pretty much any sides you can think of, although stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and pumpkin pie are a must. Some restaurants offer this meal year-round while others make it a seasonal treat. Here are seven restaurants with the best roast turkey dinners lucky diners can enjoy.

Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal

Cracker Barrel offers a Thanksgiving Day Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal. Each plate includes Turkey and Dressing with Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans, Green Beans, Dinner Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie for dessert. There’s also a Thursday Lunch Turkey & Dressing, which is oven roasted turkey and dressing served with turkey gravy and one classic side, and comes with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans offers a Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing plate for hungry diners to enjoy. Each order includes delicious turkey slow-roasted in the kitchen for hours with a savory blend of herbs and spices. The meat is served with bread and celery dressing, homestyle gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two sides and dinner rolls.

Denny’s

Denny’s offers customers seasonal turkey plates for dine-in or takeout. “Thanksgiving guests will dine on tender-carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side: herb-glazed corn, fresh broccoli, or creamy mac and cheese,” the chain says. “Extra sides can be purchased a la carte. And don’t forget about the pies! Denny’s has pecan and pumpkin pies available to order whole or in slices with your holiday feast.”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris steakhouse offers a delicious three-course Thanksgiving Turkey Feast every year. “Skip the stress, not the stuffing. Join us for a three-course Thanksgiving feast — plus all your steakhouse favorites,” the chain says. Guests can enjoy slices oven-roasted turkey served with sausage & herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy, and cranberry relish. Sides include garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach, and there’s also a starter and dessert.

Chuck-A-Rama

Chuck-A-Rama has a Kettle Roasted Turkey plate made with seasoned turkey, red potatoes, fresh carrots and onions roasted to tender perfection in a dutch oven. There’s also the option of Hand Carved Turkey Breast for Family Dinner Sunday, which is slow roasted with savory spices for a uniquely rich and satisfying flavor and browned in the oven for a traditional taste.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perkins

Perkins offers a hearty Butterball Turkey & Stuffing plate year-round, but adds certain options during the holidays. Each plate is made with oven-roasted slices of turkey breast served on our seasoned sage stuffing and topped with hearty turkey gravy, and served with tangy cranberry sauce and choice of two dinner sides. Hungry guests can opt to add a salad or soup to their meal.

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper has several wonderful Thanksgiving options but the Roasted Turkey dinner is truly special. Each plate contains slow-roasted turkey, fresh oranges and amber honey, and is served with stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and mashed sweet potatoes. Fans can also opt for (or mix it up with) the Smoked Ham dinner, which contains whiskey apple glazed ham which is served with the same sides.