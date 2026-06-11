5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Calamari, According to Diners

Skip the rubbery appetizers and try these top-rated diner favorites instead.

Calamari is a popular appetizer and endlessly versatile in terms of flavor, from spicy to sweet and everything in between. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, this battered squid dish is deep fried to golden perfection and served with dipping sauces, and, depending on whether it’s an app or a meal, sides like french fries. If you want perfectly cooked calamari that’s never bland or rubbery, here are five restaurant chains with the best fried calamari, according to fans.

Eddie V’s

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The Point Judith Calamari at Eddie V’s is bursting with big bright flavors: This tempura-battered calamari is wok-seared with carrots, scallions and cashews, and finished with a red chili ginger soy sauce that brings the heat. “The seafood tower was impeccably presented with crab, shrimp, shrimp and oysters. Many said the calamari was the best they’d ever had,” one diner shared.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Sweet Chili Calamari at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is another calamari with a sweet/spicy flavor profile, lightly breaded and tossed with sweet chili sauce. “The calamari was hot, fresh and crunchy and the sweet chili sauce was so delicious,” one fan said. “Literally everything was well cooked and well seasoned.”

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Diners at Sullivan’s Steakhouse can enjoy the Crispy Shanghai Calamari, made with Point Judith calamari is a sweet chili glaze with cherry peppers, scallions, and sesame seeds. “The calamari came out hot and looked great,” one diner said. “The calamari is a little different than I have seen before. It is served with a batter that is nicely seasoned. The calamari are cut very petite. There really no tubes and definitely no tentacles. It is small bits battered and fried.”

Legal Sea Foods

The Crispy Fried Gulf of Maine Calamari at Legal Sea Foods comes in traditional style with tartar sauce or Rhode Island style with hot peppers and garlic. “The fresh clam chowder and fried calamari are delicious appetizers. Any seafood meal is a hit – scallops, shrimp, haddock, cod, sword fish – all great,” one fan shared.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has Fried Calamari served with garlic dip and cocktail sauce. “Fried Calamari is to die for,” one diner said. “They have large portions and very nice service. The appetizers could be easily shared with two to three people.”