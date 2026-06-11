5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Steak-and-Shrimp Dinners

These steakhouse chains pair quality cuts of beef with flavorful shrimp additions.

If you like the combination of a rich, hearty steak and succulent, fresh shrimp, you are in luck. The pairing is the ultimate steakhouse favorite. A less expensive surf and turf combo than lobster and steak, the majority of leading steak-centric restaurants offer it on the menu. But not all are worth ordering. Here are 5 steakhouse chains that serve the best steak-and-shrimp dinners.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has some of the best steak and shrimp pairings in town. “Classics like Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail or Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp bring the heat: fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning, buttery lobster tails, or those fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,” Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, previously told us. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse also delivers with the shrimp and steak combo. The Bone-In Ribeye, a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” is a true crowd pleaser, cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. Add the delicious Sidekick Grilled Shrimp for $7.99 to any steak dinner. “This is an affordable way to enjoy steak and seafood at Texas Roadhouse,” says Chef Andrew. The steak is always cooked to perfection and the nicely seasoned shrimp makes the ideal meal.”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves some of the most delicious steaks, including its signature sizzling filet mignon, a buttery and tender fan favorite. “I absolutely love Ruth’s Chris Steak House,” Michael Schukar, executive chef at Toku in Miami, previously told Eat This, Not That! “Their filet mignon is a simple 11-ounce filet of beef, hand cut, and seasoned to perfection. It’s always cooked perfectly, drenched in butter, and served on a white hot plate.” You can order the Tournedos and Shrimp combo, which comes with two 4-oz filet medallions and Cajun-dusted large shrimp, or add grilled shrimp, Bourbon Street shrimp, signature white wine, or garlic-butter barbecued shrimp to any steak dinner.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse serves up many delicious steaks, including the Bone-In Ribeye, a juicy, tasty, fattier cut of meat that offers big flavor and is ordered on repeat. “Was at Outback last night and my rib eye was amazing,” a diner wrote on Reddit. And, you can add four Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp or a skewer of Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie to your meat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Diners love the 14-ounce ribeye steak dinner at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a “tender ribeye steak grilled to your liking,” maintaining the price is on-point for the hearty meal. “$23 ribeye from cheddar. Cooked medium. Tasted amazing,” a Redditor says. “Hate to say it but Darden owns this chain, and they are the 2nd largest restaurant corp in the world and they have first dibs a lot of times because of the sheer volume of beef they purchase and their buyers don’t f**k around and purchase high quality beef in bulk,” a fromer Capital Grille/Darden employee adds. They noyrf that the ribeye pictured was “basically a longhorn outlaw. I’m sure the quality is pretty good.” If you want a touch of shrimp, you can add the “Creamy Garlic Shrimp Topping” to your steak. You can also add a side of Fried Shrimp for $6.99.