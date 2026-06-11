These chains serve hearty chopped steak dishes topped with gravy, mushrooms, and onions.

Chopped steak, also known as hamburger steak, is a classic comfort food and a staple at many chain restaurants. One of the reasons diners order it? The savory meat dish is an affordable alternative to a traditional steak, and sometimes just as delicious. Where can you order a chopped steak that is worth feasting on? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chopped steak.

Texas Roadhouse

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Over at Texas Roadhouse, Road Kill is a popular menu item and a bargain. For just $13.99, you get a chop steak smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms, topped with Jack cheese, served with your choice of two sides.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Chop Steak at LongHorn Steakhouse, $15.99, comes with 10 oz. of fresh ground beef loaded with roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions, smothered with its savory garlic-herb sauce. “Longhorn Steakhouse Chopped Steak features a juicy blend of ground beef seasoned with a mix of savory spices, then cooked to perfection. Topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms swimming in a rich garlic butter brown gravy, this hearty dish is comfort food on a plate,” reviewer Food Hussy shared on Instagram.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s chopped steak, AKA the Hamburger Steak, is a half-pound, hand-seasoned ground beef patty, seared, cooked to your preferred temperature, and served with a buttery garlic sauce or, optionally, smothered in brown gravy and sautéed onions. “Love the hamburger steak. Thank you for bringing it back,” a Facebook follower wrote. “It was so delicious!” another added.

Bob Evans

The Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak is a Bob Evans favorite. The veggie-flavored patty is served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and broccoli, then topped with green onions. Diners maintain that it is one of the best dishes in the chain.

Outback Steakhouse

Over at Outback, the Canberra Chopped Steak, seasoned and seared chopped steak topped with a creamy mushroom sauce, is a new favorite. “This evening, I dined at Outback Steakhouse and had a fantastic experience. I opted for the Chopped Canberra Steak, which was perfectly cooked and paired well with creamy mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies,” a Facebooker wrote.