5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Early Bird Specials, According to Diners

Score great value at these popular spots with top-rated afternoon dining deals.

Many restaurants have very competitive deals for diners who don’t mind eating a little earlier than usual (shout out to my 4 p.m. dinner crew!), offering guests good food at great value. These early bird specials can save customers a lot of money, and some are so good you’d be silly not to take advantage of them. If you love dining early and getting the best bang for your buck, here are five chains with the best early bird specials, according to diners who love the quality and value for money.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar has an early bird special where guests can get two courses and a dessert, available Monday – Friday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. “One of my favorite restaurants. The early bird special is a great value offering soup or salad and generous entree choices with and a generous dessert portion and choices. Love this place and food and service,” one fan said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has the Steakhouse Lunch Plates, where guests can choose a lunch favorite, with the choice of a side, soup or salad, from Mon – Sat 11am – 3pm. “Great service. Lunch menu is really great too. I enjoyed the ribs a lot. Atmosphere is nice and family friendly,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

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Some Texas Roadhouse locations have an early dine menu available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. “Early dine sirloin and sweet potato at Texas Roadhouse. It’s less expensive than Five Guys,” one fan said, sharing a picture of their meal.

Black Angus

Black Angus has an excellent lunch and early dining menu. “Our Favorite restaurant when we are on vacation,” one diner said. “Early bird special prices are amazing. Sourdough rolls with honey butter, choice of soup or salad, choice of meat, we got prime rib, choice of a side, we got baked potatoes and the dessert of the day which was yummy carrot cake for 23.99.”

Olive Garden

Olive Garden has a Weekday Lunch Special from Mon-Fri, 11-2:30 p.m. where diners can enjoy soup, salad and breadsticks. “If truly all you want is soup/salad then absolutely it’s the best bang for your buck,” one fan said. “If you want pasta instead of soup or salad, then create your own is the way to go.”