7 Restaurants Named 'Most Overpriced' in New Study: 'What a Rip-Off"

With grocery and food prices still high, it's no wonder people are cooking and eating at home more than ever. When customers do venture out to eat at restaurants, it's usually an expensive experience, but some spots are being criticised for charging high prices that simply don't justify what they offer. Online tutor marketplace Preply used language analysis of 57,245 Google reviews of over 10,000 restaurants, picking up on keywords to see which restaurants were considered the worst bang for the buck. Here are the 7 restaurants people considered a total rip off, according to Preply's results.

Horn Barbecue In Oakland, CA

According to a 2022 profile in SFGate, Horn Barbecue has been plagued with financial difficulties and low staff morale. Customers have made their opinions be known on the restaurant's Google reviews. "I guess I got lucky that I didn't have to wait in a long line the day that I went but I'm never going back to this place. All the reviews on here about the food being mid while the prices being sky high are true. I ordered a sandwich with a couple sides and probably the worst cornbread I've had in my life and spent over $100. That is crazy expensive for just one person. Definitely felt like I got robbed. The food looks great and that's where they get you but it tastes 5 out of 10 but prices are a straight up robbery," says reviewer Miguel Angel Gil.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ocean 27 In Virginia Beach, VA

Ocean 27 has less-than-stellar reviews on Yelp, with customer Jonathan C. saying "We paid $73 for two people and definitely not worth the meal we got. Cheap food tastes cheap, but massively expensive. Gratuity at the time is 18% included. Be mindful when paying." This was also Brittany R.'s experience, who said "Food was decent but the bill was insane! They will charge you gratuity no matter how many people, take your credit card as soon as you sit, there are the taxes, resort fees, ext. a bill that should've been around $70.00 ended up being $98.76!"

Docks on the Harbor In Baltimore, MD

Docks on the Harbor was at the receiving end of terrible reviews before suddenly shutting down in December 2024, after having only opened May of 2023. "We are deeply saddened by the closure of Docks on the Harbor, an independent small business that faced insurmountable challenges in a difficult market," and that "The closure of Docks on the Harbor reflects the financial realities of running a small business in an increasingly challenging environment," an attorney for the restaurant told WMAR-2 News.

Ocean House Waterfront Seafood In Virginia Beach, VA

There certainly seems to be a running theme of overpriced seafood restaurants in Preply's results. "Waitress was very nice. The crab dip was great. Everything else was terrible," says Google reviewer Heather Keefer. "They add a tip to your bill automatically. With the tip the added it was $182 for 4 us and it was not worth it! That price was for crab dip, hushpuppies, 2- fried shrimp dinner, cheeseburger, and kids tenders. No alcohol. Fries were cold and old. Shrimp was chewy."

The Lookout at the Pyramid In Memphis, TN

The Lookout at the Pyramid In Memphis, TN is slammed for poor service and high prices, according to unimpressed reviewers of the restaurant which specializes in southern-inspired comfort dishes. "*Not Recommend* *Way Overpriced* They forgot all my steak toppings & gave me mashed potatoes instead of a baked potato," wrote reviewer Thomas C. "I let the busser guy know that the family restroom was outta paper towels and he acted annoyed and just replied to me with 'the janitor will be around' how strange I thought to myself that he didn't even let his manager know. For a $250 meal for four people I would expect better service."

Ramen Shop In Oakland, CA

Customers of Ramen Shop seem to agree the food is tasty, but not worth the prices charged. "$25+ for ramen and it tasted average at best," wrote reviewer Max B. "The appetizers also tasted just okay and were very small portions. The servers were very nice, however the actual service took a while and our appetizers came out before our drinks. Finally, there is a hidden 4% fee when you get your check for their workers' healthcare, which I'm happy to pay as long as I know about it beforehand and it's disclosed clearly somewhere on the menu. However, it was not disclosed so it felt like shady business practices trying to squeeze you for extra $$. So really with the extra 4% added into the cost of food, it's $26 for mediocre-at-best ramen."

Zazil In San Jose, CA

Customers who ate at Zazil Cocina Mexicana In San Jose, CA, called the food "bland" and "overpriced" on Reddit. "Atmosphere was great, only problem… the food," said reviewer Javier Gutierrez. "I had the enchiladas suizas and I swear they tasted like the sauce came out of a can. I don't mind canned sauces but not when it's 100 + dollar tab. Only thing we liked was the guacamole, can't get that wrong. We also had one of the fish dishes, that was not very good either. I knew we should've just went a little further down to San Jose to hit up a taco stand."