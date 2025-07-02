7 National Fried Chicken Day Deals at Chains 

There is a day devoted to everything, including fried chicken. National Fried Chicken Day is this Sunday, July 6. In case you want to celebrate outside of your home, there are lots of great deals and freebies on your favorite fried chicken items at national chains. Here are the seven best National Fried Chicken Day deals we have found.

Shake Shack

Starting this Sunday on National Fried Chicken Day (7/6), guests can get a free Chicken Shack, the burger brand’s fresh, never frozen, antibiotic-free chicken breast sandwich, with any $10 purchase using promo code CHICKENSUNDAY via the Shack App, online at shakeshack.com, or in-Shack at the kiosk. And, it’s not just reserved for National Fried Chicken Day. Shake Shack is offering its Chicken Sunday deal every Sunday for a limited time.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 with a fantastic deal. Church’s Real Rewards loyalty members will be treated to a 2PC Leg & Thigh with any purchase, either Spicy or Original bone-in chicken. To complete their meal, you can purchase and pair it with one of Church’s Texas Chicken’s legendary sides, including its freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits, crispy fries, fried okra, corn, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, Jalapeño Cheese Bombers®, jalapeño peppers, and baked mac and cheese.

Bonchon

Bonchon is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day (July 6) with an exclusive promotion. Get $5 off online orders of $15+ from July 4–6 with the promo code GET5OFF.

Burger King

Burger King is also celebrating National Fried Chicken Day. Royal Perks members can score a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $1+ purchase. That means if you buy a small order of fries or a drink, you get the entree free.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, usually found in convenience stores and gas stations, has amassed a cult following. Head to your nearest location on Sunday, July 6, to celebrate with the juicy Cajun-spiced fried chicken that has captured the favor of fans nationwide. “We believe our guests deserve more – more quality, more taste, more value. That’s why National Fried Chicken Day is our favorite holiday at Krispy Krunchy®. This year, in addition to offering our guests an exceptional value with our $5.99 Your Choice meal deals, we are giving exclusive fried chicken fan packs to some of our social media followers,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. “As we say, you either know how good it is or you haven’t tried it yet.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jollibee

From July 4 to July 10, Jollibee is offering two free pieces of Chickenjoy with every 10-piece bucket order for all new Jollibee Rewards Members. All you have to do is sign up for Jollibee Rewards from July 4 to July 10, and we’ll add two delicious, crispy, juicy pieces of Chickenjoy to your 10-piece bucket order, absolutely free.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is bringing the heat with freebies throughout the month to celebrate three national food holidays, including National Fried Chicken Day. On 7/7, Jack in the Box is offering a free Cluck Chicken Sandwich with a $5 minimum order.