Skip to content

Dozens of Dairy Products Just Recalled Due to Listeria

The items were shipped to stores across the country, including Sam's Club and Walmart locations.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on February 7, 2024 | 11:48 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott

If you recently purchased cheese, yogurt, or sour cream, you're going to want to check your fridge. On Feb. 5, Rizo López Foods, Inc. announced a recall of 58 dairy products linked to a multi-year listeria outbreak.

The recall applies to cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under several brands, including Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. See here for the full list of recalled products.

RELATED: Trader Joe's Is Recalling a Popular Frozen Meal Due to 'Foreign Material'

These items were distributed nationwide to stores and deli counters, including El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets. The products were also sold at 28 Sam's Club locations and more than 600 Walmart stores, according to CBS News.

rio lópez foods recalled dairy products
Rizo López Foods

Rizo López Foods has paused the production and distribution of these dairy products while the outbreak investigation continues. In January, the company recalled its Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese after the Hawaii State Department of Health's Food & Drug Branch found listeria in a product sample.

The CDC previously investigated this listeria outbreak in 2017 and 2021. After new illnesses were reported in December 2023, the CDC and FDA reopened the investigation, which includes cases that date back to 2014.

"Epidemiologic evidence in previous investigations identified queso fresco and other similar cheeses as a potential source of the outbreak, but there was not enough information to identify a specific brand," the FDA wrote in a recent update.

RELATED: 9 Best & Worst Mozzarella Cheeses, According to Dietitians

This listeria outbreak has been tied to 26 illnesses, 23 hospitalizations, and two deaths. However, as the CDC notes, "The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher."

Symptoms of a listeria infection usually begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but they can start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, according to the FDA. Mild symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea.

This bacteria is most harmful to pregnant people and newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.

Rizo López Foods advises consumers who still have these products to throw them away. Individuals with additional questions about this recall can call the company at 1-833-296-2233.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //
More in Groceries
  • healthiest plant based protein bars

    10 Healthiest Plant-Based Protein Bars—and 3 to Avoid

  • Costco Valentine's Day

    Costco Brings Back an Adorable Valentine’s Treat

  • cotija cheese

    Dozens of Dairy Products Just Recalled Due to Listeria

  • coca cola

    Coca-Cola Launches 'Boldest' Soda Flavor Yet

  • Trader Joe's Super Bowl snacks

    15 Best Super Bowl Snacks From Trader Joe's

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.