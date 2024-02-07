Dozens of Dairy Products Just Recalled Due to Listeria

If you recently purchased cheese, yogurt, or sour cream, you're going to want to check your fridge. On Feb. 5, Rizo López Foods, Inc. announced a recall of 58 dairy products linked to a multi-year listeria outbreak.

The recall applies to cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under several brands, including Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. See here for the full list of recalled products.

RELATED: Trader Joe's Is Recalling a Popular Frozen Meal Due to 'Foreign Material'

These items were distributed nationwide to stores and deli counters, including El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets. The products were also sold at 28 Sam's Club locations and more than 600 Walmart stores, according to CBS News.

Rizo López Foods has paused the production and distribution of these dairy products while the outbreak investigation continues. In January, the company recalled its Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese after the Hawaii State Department of Health's Food & Drug Branch found listeria in a product sample.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The CDC previously investigated this listeria outbreak in 2017 and 2021. After new illnesses were reported in December 2023, the CDC and FDA reopened the investigation, which includes cases that date back to 2014.

"Epidemiologic evidence in previous investigations identified queso fresco and other similar cheeses as a potential source of the outbreak, but there was not enough information to identify a specific brand," the FDA wrote in a recent update.

RELATED: 9 Best & Worst Mozzarella Cheeses, According to Dietitians

This listeria outbreak has been tied to 26 illnesses, 23 hospitalizations, and two deaths. However, as the CDC notes, "The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher."

Symptoms of a listeria infection usually begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but they can start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, according to the FDA. Mild symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea.

This bacteria is most harmful to pregnant people and newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.

Rizo López Foods advises consumers who still have these products to throw them away. Individuals with additional questions about this recall can call the company at 1-833-296-2233.