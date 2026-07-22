5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Oysters Rockefeller, According to Diners

Skip the raw bar and enjoy this classic baked, buttery appetizer.

If you love oysters but prefer them cooked over raw, Oysters Rockefeller is the way to go. This classic dish is made with oysters in a half-shell, topped with butter spinach sauce and breadcrumbs and baked or broiled to perfection. Some also come with a grated cheese topping, but either way it’s an absolutely delicious appetizer: Here are five chains with some of the best Oysters Rockefeller diners can get right now.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s Oysters Rockefeller are a delicious hot appetizer meant for sharing, made with spinach, bacon, Pernod, and hollandaise. The Chilled Seafood Platter is another excellent option for sharing, packed with shrimp cocktail, lobster, and oysters.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a delicious Oysters Rockefeller Style with Champagne Brie Fondue, broiled with spinach and a Grana Padano panko crust. The chain also has a traditional Fresh Oysters on the Half Shell appetizer, served on ice with a classic mignonette sauce. “It all started with the oysters rockefeller, yum. This was my first time ever having them and they did not disappoint,” one fan said.

Half Shell Oyster House

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Half Shell Oyster House has several delicious cooked oyster items on the menu, and the Oysters Rockefeller does not disappoint: This variation is topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs, and Pernod, before being baked with Parmesan cheese. Don’t sleep on the Oysters Orleans, too!

Stone Werks Big Rock Grille, The Vineyard

Diners at Stone Werks Big Rock Grille, The Vineyard can enjoy the Oysters Rockefeller, made with Rockefeller sauce, diced bacon, and monterey jack cheese. The Louisiana “Char-Grilled” Oysters are another delicious option: Herb butter sauce, panko, parmesan and romano cheese.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House has a beautifully rich Oysters Rockefeller on the menu made with creamed spinach, bacon, Béarnaise, and lemon breadcrumbs. The Shanghai-Style Fried Calamari is another appetizer packed with outstanding flavors: Sweet chili glaze, bean sprouts, cherry peppers, crushed peanuts, and scallions.