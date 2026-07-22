From cinnamon butter to honey butter biscuits, these chains have diners coming back for more.

I am not a person who regularly slathers bread in butter. However, if honey butter is on the menu, I am fully in. I love a doctored-up butter, especially when a touch of sweetness is added. Honey butter is a popular condiment at southern-style restaurants, as it is next-level delicious on rolls, biscuits, and corn bread. Where can you get honey butter on your bread? Here are 5 chain restaurants famous for their honey butter, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse rolls also have a cult following. The restaurant bakes its yeasty rolls fresh every 5 minutes, and they are delicious. But the honey-cinnamon butter that they come with is a special sort of heaven that diners obsess over. “Is Texas Roadhouse butter actually frosting?” one Redditor wanted to know. It is so in demand that the chain packaged it in a tub, which can be purchased at a grocery store near you.

Whataburger

Known to some folks as “liquid gold”, Whataburger Honey Butter sauce is the perfect concoction of honey and buttery flavors to complement any meal. Shake and pour over chicken, burgers, biscuits, fries, and more for a surefire way to please everyone. Again, it is so delicious that the burger chain bottled it up and it can be purchased at the store.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner’s legendary made-from-scratch biscuits are a crowd-pleaser, especially when the massive, dynamic sweet breads are generously topped with a sweeter, signature honey butter. This same whipped honey butter is often served as an accompaniment alongside their famous cornbread and sometimes used to elevate their sweet cream pancakes

Church’s Texas Chicken

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Church’s Texas Chicken is famous for its sweet honey-butter biscuits that diners call addictive. People order them on repeat, and they are often a topic of conversation on Reddit. They “are heavenly,” writes a Redditor. Another adds they are “always superior.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen also has flaky honey butter croissants that keep customers coming back for more. “Go ahead, enjoy more flaky golden croissants with our signature honey butter,” the chain writes. “These soft pillowy pastries are baked in-house to a flaky, golden brown.” They are then drizzled with homemade honey butter. The best thing is, they are free with every meal, both in-restaurant and to go.