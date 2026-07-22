From the Enchirito to deep-fried apple pies, these fast-food favorites still have devoted fans.

Most fast-food eaters unanimously agree that food at the drive-thru ain’t what it used to be. Portion sizes are smaller, prices have gone up, and some of the most beloved items have been discontinued. There are so many items that diners are still talking about decades after they disappeared from the fast-food menu. What are the most missed items? Here are 7 discontinued fast-food items America misses most.

Taco Bell Enchirito

The Taco Bell Enchirito was so legendary that Redditors write novels about how delicious it was. “The Enchirito and I go way back. Waaaay back. I can remember the aluminum trays, the transition to paper boats, the tragic loss of Black Olives, and the Blasphemous transition to steaming the thing to melt the Cheese. I know full well the pain of dealing with the loss of the original very thin die-cut Tortilla that came in the blue wrap, the stack that would basically dissolve after a while in the steam cabinet, it’s flour turning into a paste and dripping through the rack wires. Yeah…Old man here to tell you that the Original Enchirito was a whole ‘nother beast, and what now passes for one is but a distant echo of a thing once glorious,” a former employee wrote on Reddit. “Enchirito from the 2000’s is my all-time favorite Taco Bell item,” adds another.

KFC Corn on the Cob

KFC corn on the cob disappeared in the early 2000s, and people, including myself, can still remember the yellow plastic bag it was wrapped in. “That tasted soo good slathered in butter..nom nom,” one Redditor. “I too thought their corn was the best! Somehow more juicy but not soggy?” another said. “Omg YESSS I can taste it now,” another added.

Burger King Cini-Minis

Burger King Cini-Minis were warm, sweet morning treats that diners still dream about. “Look, we grew up with the Cini Minis and I’ve been thinking about them almost every breakfast this week,” a Redditor says. “I honestly cannot even describe the hurt I am in that burger King took away ciniminies. I think and dream about them once a week and I hope they go out of business for getting rid of something so amazing. Everytime I watch the commercial ‘BK have it your way’ all I can think is I cannot have it my way because they got rid of the item,” another says. “I should sue then for ruining my life. And putting me in an eternal hell that has no delicious treats. And don’t tell me to make them at home. It’s not the same. And it never will be until they are brought back.”

Wendy’s Salad Bar

The Wendy’s salad bar, aka The SuperBar, was another popular feature. “The SuperBar arguably was discontinued because it was too popular, and thus became harder to keep clean and to maintain,” a person says. “I miss the salad bar too. I would make a special trip to Wendy’s for lunch just for that salad bar,” another said.

Pizza Hut Priazzo

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Pizza Hut Priazzo was a huge, specialty pizza that fans still talk about. “Priazzo was the best pizza Pizza Hut ever had! I wish they’d bring it back,” a Redditor says. “They have circular pins that go through the crust so the toppings inside cook,” another said. “It was magical,” another agrees.

McDonald’s Arch Deluxe

The Arch Deluxe was the biggest flop in McDonald’s advertising history, but the sophisticated adult-style burger is still talked about. “I have no idea why this did so poorly. I loved it,” one person writes. “There was something special to this… like a pepper-y taste? Would love to have it again,” another writes. “I’ll break keto for an arch deluxe,” a third adds. “This is the burger I still dream of sometimes. It was so unique and so good,” another fan writes.

McDonald’s Deep-Fried Apple Pies

McDonald’s deep-fried apple pies, which are still available in other countries and sporadically pop up as a limited-time item, are another missed item. “McDonald’s apple pie when they were DEEP FRIED. So crispy on the outside. Not baked as the current ones they have now,” one Redditor says. “I haven’t been to McDonald’s in years, but if they brought these back exactly the same as they were, I’d be there in a heartbeat!” another says. “They crackle when you bit them!” a third Redditor describes.