Ruffles Fans are Racing to Grab This New Flavored Snack

People are serious about snacking, so much so that entire Instagram and TikTok accounts are devoted to all things sweet, savory, crunchy, or crave-worthy. This month, multiple influencers have shared about a brand-new treat just hitting shelves, a collaborative effort between two popular brands and types of, well, munchies. The brand Munchies has teamed up with Ruffles potato chips to put your favorite chip flavor into cracker sandwich form, and the early reviews promise they are "soooo good."

Munchies Sandwich Crackers Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream are now at a Walmart store near you and many other grocery stores. "Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream flavored filling sandwiched between baked cheese crackers," reads the product description on the store's website. Each $3.38 package hosts eight single-serve packages, "perfect for on-the-go snacking."

A handful of influencers shared about the exciting product. "I never wanted to eat a cracker more in my life than I do now. #crackerissues," Markie Devo wrotein an Instagram post earlier this month. "Munchies teamed up with Ruffles for a Cheddar & Sour Cream sandwich cracker. This features a baked cheese cracker filled with Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream filling. 🛒Spotted at Walmart, heading to stores that carry the brand now."

Munchies previously teamed up with Doritos, releasing multiple flavors, including Jalapeño Cheddar and Nacho Cheese, and also Cheetos Cheddar Cheese, for collaborative crackers, which were also a hit with snackers.

Snackers were quick to comment on the exciting collaboration. "Seems like a slam dunk to us," commented Munchies. "Just recently tried the dorito ones and was blown away so I can only imagine how good these will be! Can't wait to try them and hope they aren't too difficult to find," another commented. "Got some yesterday and they are soooo good," another added. "I found them at Walmart, they were good!" someone else chimed in.

Meredith Sandlin also shared about the snack in a TikTok. "Munchies & Ruffles just teamed up for the ultimate snack collab! 🤩 Who's grabbing a bag first?!" she asked her followers.

You can always use my secret hack if you aren't sure where to score a box of Munchies Sandwich Crackers Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream. Head over to the Instacart website or app and it will show you all the stores near you where the product is available.

