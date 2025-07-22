11 Best Sam’s Club Items With Instant Savings Starting July 23

The new Sam’s Club Instant Savings Book is out, and shoppers will be thrilled with the wide variety of products on sale right now, from snacks and energy drinks to protein bars and fan-favorite condiments. These deals are available from 7/23 – 8/17, so expect the prices to update on the Sam’s Club website accordingly on 7/23. So which items should you be stocking up on? Here are 11 of the best Sam’s Club Instant Savings Book bargains to grab before they’re gone.

FoodSaver 14-Piece Kit

The FoodSaver 14-Piece Kit is on sale for $69.98, down from $99.94. “Great buy. We buy in bulk and this makes my life so much easier to store in the fridge or pantry. Much improves over my old one as you have different settings,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks

Get $4 off the Bobo’s PB&J Oat Snacks at Sam’s Club this summer. “This is the perfect on the go snack for our family,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “The box is easy to open so the kids can grab them easily for soccer practice or in the car. They taste just like PB or delicious jelly. They stay fresh even if you happen to leave them in a lunch box for a few days. For the price these are great.”

Igloo 150-Quart MaxCold Cooler

The Igloo 150-Quart MaxCold Cooler is $69.98, down from $99.98, a great option for people who don’t mind not having wheels on their cooler. “We bought this to take food to an outside event on July 4th. This morning it still had most of the ice and the food was still cold,” one shopper said.

GoGo SqueeZ Apple

Get $2 off the GoGo SqueeZ Apple Variety Pack, a hit with kids and adults alike. “Tastes great, my kids love it and so do I,” one shopper said. “Great bargain, taste great and convenient 😊,” another shared.

KIND Snacks Mini Nut Bar

A box of KIND Snacks Mini Nut Bar is $3 off at Sam’s Club, and shoppers love the smaller size. “I enjoy ALL the flavors & it’s so convenient for on the go. Great work pick me up,” one said. “Perfect small snack packed with protein,” another agreed.

Nature Valley Peanut Protein Chewy Bars

The Nature Valley Peanut Protein Chewy Bars are $3 off at Sam’s Club right now. “Good flavor, extra protein & gluten-free. I buy this over & over,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews. “Very moist for a gluten free food. Keeps in purse or packback to replace a meal if no GF options available,” another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

FITCRUNCH High Protein Baked Bars

Sam’s Club shoppers can get $4 the FITCRUNCH High Protein Baked Bars right now. “My son loves these!! This is a super [deal] compared to smaller boxes in retail stores. I tried the cookie dough bar – not bad for a high protein snack,” one member said.

Nestle Drumstick Cone Variety Pack

Perfect for the hot summer months, the Nestle Drumstick Cone Variety Pack is $3 off right now. “I love a sweet snack and the Variety pack of Drumsticks do not disappoint,” one shopper said. “This pack comes with three flavors. There is a caramel filled, a hot fudge filled, and a regular vanilla flavor. Each cone is made with quality ingredients and is covered in chopped peanuts.”

Hidden Valley Ranch

Sam’s Club shoppers can get $2.50 off a two pack of the fan-favorite Hidden Valley Ranch. “2 very large bottles of the best ranch around! My family goes through ALOT of ranch between veggies, salads, chicken and pizza we go through small bottles in a weekend. These stick around and give me piece of mind that were not going to run out,” one said.

BelGioioso Pre-Sliced Fresh Mozzarella

The BelGioioso Pre-Sliced Fresh Mozzarella is $2 off at Sam’s Club. “Love the fresh mozzarella. Great as a quick snack with a couple of crackers. I topped a casserole with it and had a great ooie , gooey topping when done.,” one shopper said.

Prime Hydration Drink Variety Pack

Sam’s Club has the Prime Hydration Drink Variety Pack on sale for $5 off. “Always a hit with the kids! Note that this contains artificial sweeteners, so it is not something I encourage my kids to drink these often, but they are a fun occasional treat,” one shopper said. “(Some people prefer to let their kids have artificial rather than sugar, so if that’s you, this is a great option!).”