7 Sam’s Club Items With “Super Savings” This Week

Can you believe it is already mid-July? Labor Day is just a month-and-a-half away, and your favorite stores, including Sam’s Club, are upping the intensity of already fantastic deals. This week, there are so many items at the warehouse with super savings, instantly saving you money. Here are seven Sam’s Club items that are seriously marked down this week, some of the deals expiring in just a few days.

Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips

Doritos aren’t cheap, but are the most iconic nacho cheese flavored tortilla chips at the grocery store. Stock up on various flavors on sale at Sam’s, including Doritos Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips. Get $0.50 off the huge bags until July 22nd, bringing the price down to $3.98.

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Blocks

The four-pack of 8-ounce Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Blocks is already a steal. But right now get it for $1.15 off, just $6.81. “Great deal by far when you want to stretch that dollar,” one shopper writes. Others maintain it is “worth the extra money” compared to generic brands. “I absolutely love this cream cheese it is the best. It is always so fresh and goes with multiple different things. The texture is great and the packing is great,” a third says.

Tyson Mega Dino Nuggets

If your kids like Tyson Dino Nuggets, they will love the newly launched Tyson Mega Dino Nuggets. These super-sized dinosaur-shaped nuggets boast 13 grams of protein per serving, and have become a quick favorite in my home. Sam’s is selling a 5-pound bag for $2 off, $11.68. Shoppers confirm they are “HUGE” and delicious. “Holy cow these were huge. Wasn’t expecting them to be so big. Great tasting and the kids love the shapes. These are almost as big as the patties,” one writes.

7 Sam’s Club “Super Savings” Items Ending This Week

Sea Cuisine Smoky Bourbon BBQ Shrimp Skewers

Sam’s Club Does It Again is a fan of Sea Cuisine Smoky Bourbon BBQ Shrimp Skewers, now available at Sam’s, calling them “Shrimply irresistible!” in a recent post. “Enjoy hand-skewered shrimp marinated in a smoky blend with bell peppers, pineapple, & shallots. Perfect for the grill, oven, or air fryer!” They have 12g protein per serving, are ready in minutes, responsibly sourced, and pairs easily with almost anything. Each box comes with eight skewers. “These are a limited time item, so don’t wait too late, or you’ll miss out on them!” she writes. “So tasty,” commented a follower. They are $2 off until July 20, just $14.44.

Member’s Mark 4-Burner Gas Griddle

On the market for a new grill? The Member’s Mark 4-Burner Gas Griddle is $50 off, and customers claim it is superior to name-brand alternatives for just $199.98. The 5-burner version is also on sale for $50 off until July 16, for $299. “Great griddle for a lot less than the Blackstone,” one says. “This grill is almost identical to a Blackstone, except it’s a lot more affordable. Sure, there are some things different from a Blackstone. Well, better than a Blackstone. Drip catcher is easily accessible in the front. Foldable shelves become a hard top. Plus, it comes with a separate soft cover,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nissin Chow Mein Club Pack

Nissin Chow Mein Club Pack comes with eight 4-ounce trays of noodles, perfect for eating alone or customizing with your choice of veggies and protein, are $1.50 off. “I’ve been eating these for years on lazy days. I add a variety, or all, shredded cabbage, frozen mixed vegetables, scallions, diced leftover chicken. I pour boiling water in and let sit 2 minutes. then I add sauce, stir, and nuke another 1 1/2 minutes. Comes out perfect every time, with on boiling over, and a bit healthier,” writes one shopper.

Archer Original Beef Mini Sticks

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about Archer Original Beef Mini Sticks at the warehouse. “I love grabbing these for sports bags, pool bags or a little afternoon protein boost. Archer Jerky is made with real ingredients, no fillers or preservatives. Only the good stuff, like 100% grass-fed & finished beef. Find this top-quality jerky in the snack aisle at your local @samsclub or online at samsclub.com!” they wrote. “These are a must in our snackle box!” one person commented. “They’re my favorite,” added another. Right now, the bag of 24 sticks is $3.50 off, just $10.98 until July 27.