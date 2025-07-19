7 Sam’s Club Deals That Just Got a Massive Price Drop

Sam’s Club already has some of the most competitive prices on a variety of different items, but it also has some truly impressive sales. The warehouse chain has frequent bargains on everything from drinks and snacks to breakfast staples and coffee pods. Even the clearance items are raved about by members, who can’t get enough of the value, convenience, and quality of these fan-favorite items. So what’s worth grabbing right now? Here are seven Sam’s Club items shoppers are raving about, that just dropped in price.

Country Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks

Country Archer Original Mini Beef Sticks are $10.98, down from $14.48, and fans are very happy with the quality of these protein snacks. “Bought these on a whim since they were stocked at the entrance. I’ll never go back to the other brand,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Jimmy Dean Sweet Maple Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwich

The Jimmy Dean Sweet Maple Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwiches are $14.98 for 12, down from $18.98. “This is so much better and cheaper than stopping at McDonalds before work in the morning. Grab these out of the freezer and snack on the way to work, or a mid-morning snack,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier in White Peach is $24.98, down from $28.98. “I was looking for a sugar free drink mix to replenish the electrolytes that get sweated out. This stuff fits the bill perfectly,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews.

Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $17.98, down from $19.98. “Great oil for a great price. I had to review a little of what I should look for in an olive oil. This matched well with the list. Never thought to smell olive oil but it was in the list. It has a fresh cut grass smell, and if you taste it plain it taste grassy as well,” one shopper said.

Propel Zero Water Variety Pack

Propel Zero Water Variety Pack is $11.98, down from $14.98. “I started drinking this since I started my recovery from a fall, resulting in broken back and more injuries. It keeps me hydrated and get the needed minerals to lessen cramping. ONLY gripe I have is the choice in flavors. I hate the taste of the “Berry”, just DON’T sit right with me with kiwi being my favorite,” one member shared.

Red Bull Energy Sugar-Free

Red Bull Energy Sugar-Free is on sale for $4 off right now (ends July 30!). “Sugar free Red Bull I dare say is better than regular Red Bull. It’s the same energy boost and personally I cant tell the difference when it comes to the taste of it. Same experience, less sugar,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Original Donut Shop Medium Roast K-Cup Pods

The Original Donut Shop Medium Roast K-Cup Pods are $32.78 down from $39.78. “Has been my favorite for a long time. Quick and easy and always ready by the time I have to rush out the door,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “This is the taste I’ve been looking for, I love it. Donut Shop Regular coffee is going to be one of my favorites now. It has a good taste without being bitter,” another agreed.