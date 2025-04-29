7 Best Sam's Club Items With "Instant Savings" This Week

Sam's Club members will be very happy with new deals hitting the shelves this spring thanks to the May Instant Savings book. From kitchen appliances to snacks, cheese, yogurt, and coffee, there are some very impressive deals to snap up when they become available on May 1. If you're in the market for a new blender or need to stock up on your K-Cups, now would be the time to start planning a trip to Sam's Club. Here are seven of the best instant savings deals available in May.

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System Blender

Sam's Club shoppers can get $60 off the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System Blender and 8-Cup Food Processor with Auto-iQ in May. "This appliance is a BEAST! Very well constructed, powerful, lots of options for uses, easy to clean. I love mine!!" one member wrote in the reviews.

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven

Sam's Club is offering the KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry Basket and Pizza Stone ($219.98) for $60 off in May. "I love this oven, it fits my counter perfectly," one shopper said. "It cooks true to food suggested times and temperatures. It's quiet. The interior light lets me see the progress without having to open. Interior space is nice. I could bake a Cornish hen with space to spare. It toasts evenly. Price was half the price of another brand I was considering; oven is worth the price paid. I would purchase again and highly recommend it."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani Greek Yogurt

Shoppers can get $3.50 off the Chobani 20g Protein Greek Yogurt ($17.98) in May. "It is a very good yogurt, high in protein and with good flavor and consistency," one happy shopper said. "Great creamy texture and good flavors!" another agreed.

7 New Sam's Club Finds That Just Hit Shelves This Week

Babybel and The Laughing Cow

Sam's Club shoppers can get $3 off both Babybel ($10.48) and The Laughing Cow Wedges ($7.58) in May. "These do not last long with my daughter. I have been getting Babybel for years for her and this is a great deal on them," one member said about the Babybel cheese.

Coffee K-Cups

Coffee lovers can get $8 off any Dunkin', Folgers, or Café Bustelo K-Cups in May savings. "My go to coffee. Rich taste and affordable," one shopper said of the Café Bustelo. "Best coffee ever made," another agreed.

Three Bridges Potato Breakfast Bakes

Sam's Club is selling the Three Bridges Potato Breakfast Bakes ($11.98) for $3 off in May. "These are delicious! Easy to cook in an air fryer or toaster oven. Just enough to satisfy and you can hold them in your hand while eating once they cool a little," one shopper said. "I really hope that these stay around. I know it says limited time but they're fantastic! Especillay for fellow GLP shot takers!" another commented.

Liquid I.V.

Shoppers can get $6 off Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier ($28.98) in May. "I love that these are sugar free. I take these with me to work and when I feel like I haven't been drinking enough water during my shift I can drink one of these. They also help when I feel a headache coming on. I'm usually not a peach fan but I really like these!" one member said.