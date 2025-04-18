11 Things Sam's Club Employees Say Never to Do in the Store

Shopping at Sam's Club might be a great experience for you. But, have you ever wondered what it's like for the people who work there? Sam's workers regularly sound off on Reddit about their biggest complaints working at the warehouse. And, there are a few things they want you to know, primarily regarding shopping etiquette. Here are 11 things Sam's Club employees recommend never doing in the store.

Don't Treat the Café Like a Full-Service Pizza Joint

The Sam's Café is not a pizza joint, workers remind. That means you can't order 10 pizzas and expect quick service. "Why do they think (with a single oven mind you) that we can make them several pizzas in minutes AND satisfy the hot case?" writes u/ForeverAsleep13. "Even with making 150+ pizzas a shift, Café tends to run out on an average day," writes u/Ok_Patience_7795. In fact, huge pizza orders overwhelm the system, which leaves employees scurrying. "Manager okayed a 200 pizza order on a Saturday. Took 5 hours and I went home at 10:30 that day," added u/jaytalentedbilldill.

Don't Order a Dozen Sundaes at Once

Just like the pizza ovens, the soft serve machine can only handle so many orders. "Don't get 5 sundaes at once and knock the machine out for everyone else in line," writes u/ForeverAsleep13. "4+ ice creams all at once will put the machine out of order for 20 minutes… massive families are our least favorite," adds u/ForeverAsleep13.

Don't Assume Sam's Club Is Costco

Sorry, but according to employees, Sam's Club is not Costco, and working there involves "dealing with people who used to have Costco memberships and expect the same quality and service," says u/[deleted]. For example, the food court isn't as staffed, so expect longer lines. And, employees claim they aren't paid as much. "With Waltons/Sams/Walmart it's always about pure greed. We are all serfs earning them their next yacht," writes u/ForeverAsleep13.

Don't Use the Café If You Aren't a Member

While you don't need a membership to buy Café food, employees say maybe you should. "They should make membership mandatory. All these freeloaders come in and take away from the members," says u/PitifulReport7992.

Don't Be Rude When Staff Are Understaffed and Overworked

Many Café workers feel burned out due to limited staff and corporate indifference. "We are running on fumes trying to get these absolutely ludicrous orders out," says u/ForeverAsleep13. "Sam's doesn't seem to value or want to pay their employees fair wages."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don't Trash the Seating Area or Expect Table Service

According to employees, cleaning the seating area is not fun and they wish people would get food to go. "It's a massive pain to clean the whole outside area," says u/ForeverAsleep13. "No seating would incentivize people to get food and move on + deter large crowds and families."

Don't Show Up Right Before Closing

Nothing is worse than customers who walk in right before closing, delaying closing tasks, restocking, and other end-of-day work activities. "I get nothing but rude jerks at closing time… The longer people stay in the store, the less work gets done," writes u/Dazzling-Diver-8431.

Don't Expect Employees to Know Everything Off the Top of Their Head or Treat Them Poorly

Be nice to staff, and don't expect them to know everything off the top of their head. For example, if a staffer checks their device for inventory info, that's not incompetence—it's protocol. "The customers treat us like we're not human. Like we should know everything right away," says u/Dazzling-Diver-8431. "I love being told I don't know my job. Then the customers go to CS and get told the exact same thing I just told them," adds u/Exciting_Problem_593.

Don't Order and Forget a Cart or Expect Workers to Load It for You

If you order bulk quantities, bring a cart with you. Also, don't expect employees to load it for you. "They'll come and ask for cases and cases of things… and stand there asking 'you can't put it on a cart?'" complains u/fumemos.

Don't Expect Staff to Break Policy Just for You

According to workers, there are lots of entitled customers who expect exceptions to be made for them. And, when denied, ask for managers or go to customer service. Sometimes they cave. "Nothing makes me more mad than when a manager caves and breaks policy to make the member happy," says u/Chromgrats. "Thanks for making me look like a freaking **** even though I'm the one following the rules."

Don't Let Your Kids Run Wild

Finally, while employees love kids, many report that they are often running wild in the store, destroying merchandise and having tantrums. "A kid who was in a cart while I was unloading onto the belt, hit me in the face and knocked off my glasses, on my bday lol. Mom said nothing and was lowkey rude the entire transaction, when her kid was the one who hit me. in retrospect, should've just walked off but i think i was too much in shock. funny now but awful then," reports u/One_way3.