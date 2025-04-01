7 New Sam's Club Finds That Just Hit Shelves This Week 

Spring is officially here, and temperatures are finally starting to rise across the country. What better time to drop new food items, inspired by the warmer weather than the present? Over the last week, Sam's Club has stocked its shelves with tons of new snacks, entrees, desserts, and drinks, many of which perfectly fit in with the changing season. Here are 7 new Sam's Club finds that hit shelves this week to throw in your cart ASAP.

Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries

Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries are back, and shoppers are psyched. The "fusion of tart" freeze-dried raspberries and creamy yogurt make this snack a hit with shoppers. "I love raspberries and these are a very pleasant surprise. Freeze dried berries keep the fresh taste and the yogurt just makes it all taste. Delicious," writes one.

Krusteaz Gluten Free Honey Cornbread & Muffin Mix

Whether on a gluten-free diet or just like to keep your intake to a minimum, bakers love Krusteaz Gluten Free Honey Cornbread & Muffin Mix. Currently, Sam's is selling a 3-pack of15 ounce bags. "This is sooooooo simple to make and completely gluten free. No trouble at all to make a quick accompanying cornbread to the soup or beans winter-fare, with warming and scenting the house. Grateful that Sam's now carries several of the Krusteaz gluten-free baking mixes at a better-than anywhere else price, and with easy shipment right to the door," writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Barilla Protein+ Penne & Rotini

Make a healthier choice with your pasta. Barilla Protein+ Penne & Rotini offers 17 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce serving, and Sam's Club shoppers claim that the plant-based version tastes the same as traditional pasta. "Awesome price for a staple we use all the time!" writes on person. "Taste like original pasta, just better for you."

Member's Mark Spring Cutout Cookies

Sam's Club bakery is now selling these Member's Mark Spring Cutout Cookies, perfect for any spring-themed gathering. Each package has 15 cookies, five blue daisies, five pink tulips, and five yellow butterflies, and costs $10.98. "These are delicious cookies," writes one shopper. "Just some of the best, most decadent cookies around!" adds another.

Extra Chunky Avocado Mini Cups

Guacamole lovers rejoice. Sam's Club Does It Again found Extra Chunky Avocado Mini Cups. The bag of 16 costs just $7.98. The single-serve cups are perfect for whipping up avocado toast or adding to any meal.

Tex Mex Style Chicken Burger

Tex Mex Style Chicken Burgers are another new addition to the refrigerator section of your local club and make a great, easy protein option. The fully cooked burgers feature cheddar cheese, roasted corn, and jalapeno peppers and are gluten and antibiotic-free. The 40-ounce package costs just $13.68, according to Sam's Club Does It Again.

Member's Mark Cherry Limeade

Looking for a refreshing spring drink? Sam's Club Members shared a new beverage branded by the warehouse. Member's Mark Cherry Limeade is currently in stores. Get two huge, 52-ounce bottles for just $5.48. And, the early reviews are in and it is a hit. "Just bought today! Did a sparkling water and added a little of this in and it is delicious!" one wrote.