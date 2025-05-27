 Skip to content

Sam’s Club Just One-Upped Costco With This $8.98 Pizza Delivery Deal

Sam’s just beat Costco with hot, cheesy pizza delivered to your door in under 3 hours.
Published on May 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

There is an ongoing debate between Costco and Sam’s Club members: Which membership offers a better value? From the size and price of the rotisserie chicken to the quality of the baked goods, the answer depends on who you ask and their priorities. This week, Sam’s Club has managed to one-up Costco in a significant way, by offering a service unavailable at other clubs. You can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza at your local Sam’s Club and have it delivered to your home for free.

A few weeks ago, Sam’s announced that it was offering curbside pickup for its cult-favorite Member’s Mark 16″ Hot Baked Pizza. Then, this week, the news got even better: They are offering free delivery to your doorstep.

Starting now at select locations and rolling out to all warehouses by the end of May, Sam’s Club members can get their favorite 16″ Hot-Baked Pizzas delivered hot, fresh, and straight from the Club to their door for just $8.98. And, with Express Delivery, they can arrive in as little as three hours.

You can also add a Member’s Mark Caesar Salad, your favorite beverage, or fresh-baked treats from the Bakery to your order.

“BIG NEWS: your favorite pizza can now come to you! No line, no wait, just hot, cheesy goodness delivered to your door,” Sam’s shared on Instagram. “😍🙌 Game Changer!!!!! 🙌” commented one follower. “Yayyyyyyyy I’ve been waiting on this!!!” added another.

“This launch is part of Sam’s Club’s ongoing commitment to elevating the member experience, making it easier, faster and more personalized, all while answering what members ask for most. It’s not just about pizza, this is a key step in reimagining what a modern club experience looks like, blending in-club favorites with digital ease,” Sam’s told us.

“When we talk about innovation, it’s not just about what’s new — it’s about what makes life easier for our members,” said Kurt Hess, Group Director, Operations and Implementation at Sam’s Club. “Pizza delivery is a perfect example: it brings together value, convenience and one of our most-loved Café items in a way that fits how people shop today.”

Ordering is “as easy as pie,” says Sam’s, offering the following directions:

  1. Open the Sam’s Club app or SamsClub.com
  2. Choose your favorite Member’s Mark Hot Baked Pizza (or all three flavors. We won’t judge) and select delivery
  3. Schedule your delivery window or upgrade to Express.
Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
