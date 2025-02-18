11 Sam's Club Products That Shoppers Say Are 'Worth the Membership Alone'

Sam's Club membership is $50 per year for a Club membership and $110 per year for a Plus membership, something shoppers think is well worth it when it comes to specific deals and bargains available in store. Customers say certain must-have items are not only as good as/better than the Costco Kirkland brand equivalent, but better quality and value than the big name brands. From staple grocery products to treats, snacks, and household essentials, here are 11 Sam's Club products worth the price of membership alone.

Member's Mark Salted Sweet Cream Butter

Shoppers love the Member's Mark Salted Sweet Cream Butter ($13.62 for 4 lbs), raving about the taste, quality, and value for money. "My mom and I bake all the time, this butter is what we use. It is a great value and costs less than the local supermarket," one customer said.

Rotisserie Chicken

The Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken ($4.98) is a big hit with Sam's Club members. "Sam's rotisserie chickens are better than any other you can find. They are seasoned perfectly," one Redditor shared. "My first time eating this chicken and I was hooked! It was tender and flavorful. This is a must for me on every trip to the club!!!" another customer wrote in the reviews.

All Butter Sandwich Croissants

Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants ($5.98 for 12) are a must-have, customers say. "I've never had a Costco membership, but I have tried some of the Costco bakery items. The quality of Sam's club bakery is SO much better. If you get a membership, you have to try the jumbo croissants!!!!" one excited Redditor recommended. "Check out the prepared foods section. I like to grab the rotisserie chicken salad and a box of croissants from the bakery. The chicken salad on a croissant is delicious," another said.

Member's Mark Chicken Pot Pie

Sam's Club members love the Member's Mark Chicken Pot Pie ($3.78/lb). "The Sam's Club chicken pot pie is fantastic. They don't go all in with the lattice crust but you can easily fix it before you bake. Throw a little egg wash on it and it's perfect," one shopper recommended.

Mesquite Grilled Chicken Breast

The Member's Mark Mesquite Grilled Chicken Breast ($15.98 for 3 lbs) is so popular with Sam's Club shoppers it's frequently out of stock. "Great option for those of us that have a hectic life. Just toss it in the air fryer for a couple of minutes and add it to your pasta or salad," one member commented in the reviews. "I make 20 sandwiches for the soup kitchen every week. This chicken on a bun is the # 1 favorite," another confirmed.

BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket

Sam's Club members highly recommend the Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket ($8.78 for 40 oz). "My family is addicted to those things. They are so good. A little trick, I find them a bit sweet so I will add a can of rinsed pinto beans and no one is the wiser," one shopper said.

Shrimp Platter with Cocktail Sauce

The Member's Mark Shrimp Platter with Cocktail Sauce, Frozen ($19.92 for 2.5 lbs) are tremendous value for money, Sam's Club members say. "I buy shrimp cocktail rings all the time and these by far are the best. The shrimp is tender and sweet and the cocktail sauce is bold and spicy," one customer shared. "This shrimp was so good and affordable. I had other family members go get some after they had mine," another said.

Cheesecake Minis

Sam's Club members love the Member's Mark Cheesecake Minis ($17.48 for 63), saying they are perfect for parties, weddings, or just kept in the freezer. "These never disappoint," one customer said. "Multiple flavors. Perfect size. Rich, creamy flavor. Perfect for snacking and maintaining portion control and great for parties or other gatherings as well."

Toilet Paper

The Member's Mark Ultra Premium 2-Ply Toilet Paper ($22.98 for 45 rolls) is better than the name brand options, shoppers say. "My husband, a Costco loyalist in almost everything, thinks Sam's has the superior toilet paper," one Redditor shared. "YES!!! This is my #1 at Sam's. I tell so many people they have the best TP. I've tried so many living with my parents and on my own and nothing compares to Sam's," another agreed.

Member's Mark Dark Roast Coffee Pods

Member's Mark Dark Roast Coffee Pods, French ($27.98 for 100). "I have been absolutely obsessed with the Member's Mark organic dark roast coffee pods for about almost a year," one Redditor said. "It was my go-to drink. I loved it and was obsessed with it and now it's just completely gone from all shelves. I don't know where it's gone or if it's coming back and I've been trying so hard to find another coffee that can compare to this one. I've wasted so much money on coffee pods trying to find such a similar taste."

Indian Butter Chicken

The Member's Mark Indian Butter Chicken ($14.98 for approx. six servings) is another must-have, shoppers say. "Members mark Butter Chicken and Members Mark tandoori style naan bites are both 10/10," one Redditor shared. "Yes!! Love the butter chicken!!!!" another responded. "Sam's Butter Chicken is fabulous," a third agreed.