11 Sam's Club Products Shoppers Say They Will Never Buy Again

Sam's Club is the place to go for great deals and must-have bargains, comparing favorably to stores such as Costco for certain items. But with so many thousands of products on offer, it's inevitable you'll end up picking up the occasional dud that turned out to be not worth the money. Whether it's fresh food or frozen, electronics or food court items, here are 11 products even loyal Sam's Club shoppers say they will never buy again.

Member's Mark Beef Franks

Customers are not happy about the Member's Mark Beef Franks. "Ever since they changed from Nathan's to Member's Mark, the hot dogs have been terrible. The pizza–they changed pretty much every part of it, and now it tastes like bad frozen pizza. The hot dogs taste like warmed up Vienna sausages, and I mean that as an insult," one Redditor said.

Sam's Club Fresh Produce

Some shoppers avoid the produce at all cost. "It is barely cheaper than full price at Kroger. Sale prices kill Sam's prices on it," one person said. "Often you can't get a good look at all of them so the middle is already rotted. I normally have to toss nearly half every time I buy anything aside from limes. So unless you will be using all of the produce the day you buy it and you can see every single produce dont bother," said another.

Sam's Club Electronics

Sam's Club is not the place to go for electronics, customers say. "Their prices are not good and the stuff they sell is usually outdated. Their computers are also horrible. Costco has decent deals on computers, but Sam's club is just horrible in that regard. Also produce, it's horrible and expensive for what you get," one shopper said. "Their electronics department is seriously bad and overpriced compared to online sites and deals and produce is never worth it unless you will consume it all before it goes bad," said another.

Member's Mark Cucumber Garlic Dill Tzatziki

One shopper is not a fan of the Member's Mark Cucumber Garlic Dill Tzatziki. "Their tzatziki is like a jelly! So much pectin it wobbles- nasty 🤮It's so bad! And it comes by the quart so you're left with so much of it, I made use of it to my best extent but would definitely not buy again," one Redditor commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Heavy Whipping Cream

Walmart shoppers are convinced the Member's Mark Heavy Whipping Cream ($4.88) has deteriorated in quality. "Could anyone confirm that the addition of Carrageenan is recent? I may have just never noticed. I've always bought Sam's Member's Mark Half & Half because it's just milk and cream, unlike many other 'Half & Half' products, and I thought that's why I was buying the Member's Mark Heavy Cream there too. I always swore it was the best heavy cream and I feel like the texture has changed to where the pour is almost like a syrupy slimy string effect. It's sad that it's getting so much more difficult to find pure things such as cream without additives," one unhappy customer said on Reddit. "The texture is more watery if anything when just last month it was thick. Which is annoying since Publix heavy whipping cream is even more watery, yuck. Way to ruin coffee and baking," another confirmed.

Member's Mark Tempura Orange Chicken

Customers are disappointed in the Member's Mark Tempura Orange Chicken ($12.98), with some swearing the recipe has changed. I haven't bought these in a while but I stopped buying them during and after Covid. The chicken quality never seemed to recover and it's just gross fatty chicken every time I got them. Not even worth eating them without the sauce," one Redditor said.

Sam's Club Raw Chicken

Sam's Club shoppers are upset about the new chicken packaging, which they say leaks constantly. "Meat department team lead here, I hate it as much if not more than you do. The chicken leaks everywhere and the packaging gets super slimy. And the new organic stuff they are shoveling out of the warehouse and I've had to mark it all down to upwards of 50% off just to get people to but it and get it out of my cooler because I'm running out of space to keep it all. Best thing you can do as a member is take the survey on your receipt or leave a comment through Member Voices and tell them how horrible it is," one Redditor said.

Sam's Club Tires

One customer was disappointed by the Sam's Club tire service. "I made a mistake and ordered tires at Sams last December. Ordering tires and made appointment online was easy. However, during tire install, the tire center does not have the staff at their desk, you have to wait around 15 minutes until somebody show up to get help. If you call their phone number, it will be forwarded to a call center overseas. Today, I came in for an appointment to replace one of the tires that was damaged by nail. When I came at 8am, their system was down, so they could not look up my appointment. Of course their staff did not know when the system will back up and running! I never have this kind of problem with Costco tire installation," one Redditor said.

Member's Mark Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza

Customers are disappointed with Member's Mark Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza ($10.98). "Normally, Member's Mark products are made with competitive quality and bring legitimate variety and value to the market. However, this pizza was so incredibly mediocre that I took time out to write this review. This pizza was formulated with low grade ingredients and is a prime example of a crass product. It's hard to call this pizza finished in any reasonable sense. The sauce is minimal, the cheese smells and tastes like it contains too much Lipase (fat dissolving enzyme commonly included in frozen pizzas nationwide), though as a disclaimer I will say I did not actually check if it was included in this product, but it does have a particular smell and taste. This pizza was cheap and tasted every bit of it," one customer commented in the reviews.

Member's Mark Chicken Fried Rice

Opinions are very mixed on the Member's Mark Chicken Fried Rice ($12.68). "This fried rice is awful! It has bacon and bacon grease in it. Bacon does NOT belong in chicken fried rice! Had I known there was bacon in it, I would not have purchased it! It was also really salty tasting," one reviewer said.

Just Bare Frozen Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Breast Bites

Shoppers were not impressed with the Just Bare Frozen Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Breast Bites ($10.93), saying the chicken quality was hit and miss. "After reading several positive reviews I thought I had found the perfect nugget. We were disappointed to find several pieces with gristle. We won't be buying these again," one person wrote in the reviews.