Everyone knows Sam's Club offers great deals on everything from food to electronics. However, not as many people are educated about the other perks of keeping a Sam's Club card in your wallet. There are even things included in your membership that Costco doesn't offer. Here are 5 Sam's Club perks even longtime shoppers don't know about.

Free and Discounted Family Memberships

One great perk for Plus members? The membership is a gift that keeps on giving to other family members. You get a complimentary membership card for another household member with your membership. And, you can add up to 16 additional Club members at a reduced rate of $45 each, each including a complimentary membership card.

Early Shopping

You can shop in less crowded warehouses if you pay a little more for a Plus membership. Plus members get early access to stores for a more private shopping experience. The warehouse opens at 8:00 a.m. for Plus members from Monday to Friday, while regular members must wait until 10:00 a.m. to shop. And, on Saturdays, it begins at 8:00 a.m., one hour earlier than regular members.

Money Back on Gas – Everywhere

Save big on gas with Sam's credit card. "Do you drive? I got their credit card along with a membership and it gets me 5% back on gas purchases (everywhere, not just at their gas stations), which more than pays for my annual membership fee," writes on Redditor. Several shoppers also note that gas at their local warehouse is much cheaper than other stations.

Free Curbside Order Pickup

Don't feel like walking into a Sam's Club store and dealing with crowds? You don't need an Instacart account to place a pickup order. Order online or with the Sam's Club app and pull into a labeled parking spot. Someone will carry out your goods and help you place them in your car. "We use Order Pickup at least once a month which is so handy with kids when you don't want to get them out of the car and deal with people in the store," writes one shopper on Reddit. The service is available for orders $50 and up for Club members and any amount for Plus.

Scan and Go

Long checkout lines are one of the biggest complaints at Costco. However, Sam's Club shoppers swear that scan and go is a game changer. It involves saving a credit card on the app, and simply scanning each item you place in your cart. After you are done shopping, you can walk out of the store without waiting in line. "Scan and go is the reason Sam's is my go to over Costco. I'm still surprised at how many people still use the check out line at Sam's though. In this day and age you can't tell me you don't have a smart phone," explains one Redditor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e