5 Restaurant Chains With the Best All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fries, According to Diners

From endless fried catfish to classic white fish, these chain restaurants offer the top unlimited seafood deals.

All-you-can-eat fish fries are a great way to enjoy a huge meal for the whole family, without spending a fortune. Whether it’s endless fried white fish or cornmeal-crusted catfish, these fish specials are served with sides like hushpuppies, coleslaw, tartar sauce and french fries for a delicious meal that will leave even the hungriest diner happy. If you’re up for this seafood banquet, here are five chains with the best all-you-can-eat fish fries, according to fans.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has a Friday night all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4 p.m. onwards. “We had the Friday Fish Fry (All you can eat!) And it was FABULOUS!” one diner raved. “Had the fish last Friday. It was excellent. Great price too!” another agreed.

Flat Creek Restaurant

Flat Creek Restaurant has all-you-can-eat fried chicken and fried catfish on Thursdays and Sundays. “Famous for their fried chicken, the catfish is also excellent. Crab legs, steaks and burgers round out the comfort food you’ll find at this very well run restaurant,” one happy customer said.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant is an upscale all-you-can-eat seafood buffet which includes fried fish as well as crab, shrimp, scallops, and more. “Food was awesome. We had the crab dip, scallops, fish and chips, and fish tacos. Everything was wonderful. The fried fish was amazing,” one fan said.

Golden Corral

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Corral is known for its excellent buffet, which includes all-you-can-eat fried fish, shrimp, and more. “Seafood fried shrimps, grilled filet white fish, fried catfish. Do not forget the fried chicken. It’s too much to name all foods. You get your money’s worth here that’s for sure,” one diner said.

Jumpin’ Catfish Restaurant

Jumpin’ Catfish Restaurant has daily all-you-can-eat specials where diners can feast on catfish, shrimp, crawfish tails and more. “You can’t beat the food, service and prices!” one fan said. I love how they bring you beans, coleslaw, and hush puppies when you first get there. We had their catfish and quail. Excellent.”