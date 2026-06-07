5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Seafood Feasts, According to Diners

Enjoy huge platters of fish, shrimp, and crab legs at these top-rated spots.

If you’re in the mood for seafood and want a little bit of everything, several chain restaurants have big platters of food where guests can enjoy a variety of fish, shellfish, and more. Paired with sides like fries, salad, and hushpuppies, and you have a hearty meal that will satisfy even the hungriest diners. Whether fried or grilled, in a boil or on ice, these giant meals are worth ordering every time, fans say. Here are five chain restaurants with legitimate seafood feasts perfect for sharing (or just enjoying alone, no judgment!.

Eddie V’s

The Big Eddie at Eddie V’s is stupendous: This shellfish tower has wild caught shrimp, Blue Point oysters, colossal crab, and Maine lobster on ice served with apple chile mignonette, atomic horseradish, and housemade stone mustard sauce. “The Big Eddie is the right name for this appetizer,” one diner said. “Let me tell you, this seafood tower was huge with good portions of everything. It is enough to feed 4 people, maybe 5. The seafood was fresh and tasted so good. Everything on the tower was great.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a delicious Seafood Platter (two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab) and the which is the same but with extra fried shrimp and crawfish. “The meal choices were: Jumbo Fried Shrimp; Mixed Seafood Grill; Pasta Mardi Gras; Seafood Platter and Grilled Chicken Breast. All the meals were hot, fresh, delicious and plentiful. Everyone left with a doggie box!” one fan raved.

Legal Sea Foods

Diners at Legal Sea Foods can enjoy the Starter Sampler: Half orders of classic and specialty starters including fried shrimp and scallops, Rhode Island-style calamari, shrimp pot stickers, and bang bang cauliflower. There’s also a Fisherman’s Platter with shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings. “My husband and sister and I ordered different dishes and each of them were phenomenal. I cannot recommend this place enough,” one fan said.

Captain George’s

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The all-you-can-eat buffet at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant is amazing, customers say. “The seafood buffet is nothing short of spectacular,” one diner said. “Every dish tastes freshly prepared and perfectly seasoned — from the buttery, melt-in-your-mouth crab legs to the juicy shrimp, tender scallops, and perfectly fried oysters. The selection is vast and beautifully presented, with something for everyone (including non-seafood lovers, who’ll still find plenty of delicious options).”

Eat My Catfish

The Try It All Combo at Eat My Catfish is made with two pieces of U.S. farm-raised catfish, two pieces of fresh Arkansas chicken tenders, and six hand-breaded fried shrimp, served with two regular sides and hushpuppies. “Omg the food was so good, delicious is an understatement!! Walked in smelled like Grandma kitchen..i was like okay we are in the right place,” one diner said.