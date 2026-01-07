5 Seafood Spots Famous for Platter-Size Portions

These seafood restaurants are famous for massive platters piled high with fan-favorite dishes.

Good seafood is one of those meals you can indulge in without feeling terrible afterwards—options like oysters and crab are delicious but light, which means diners can enjoy giant platters without any after-dinner sluggishness. But where are the seriously generous portions to be found? When it comes to huge seafood platters, these spots have you covered. Here are five restaurants where the servings will satisfy even the hungriest guest.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Broiled Seafood Platter at McCormick & Schmick’s contains Salmon, Stuffed Shrimp and Lump Crab Cake Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables. Then there’s the Chilled Seafood Tower (Lobsters, Shrimp, Oysters) which is meant to serve 4-6 people but could work for one determined person with an appetite.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

The Seafood Platter at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is perfect for a seriously hearty meal: Each platter contains two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab. If that’s not enough, the Pappadeaux Platter should hit the spot: still two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab, but with extra fried shrimp and crawfish.

Bubba Gump

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has several options for hungry diners, like the Run Across America Sampler. This platter contains Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Chicken Tenders, Queso Dip, and Tortilla Chips. And if that’s not enough food, try the Forrest’s Seafood Feast, which contains Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Diners at Joe's Crab Shack will not leave hungry if they choose the Captain's Plate (BBQ Snow Crab, crispy fried shrimp, fried fish fillet with fries and coleslaw). The East Coast Platter is also a must-have for anyone who wants a generous amount of food: This platter contains crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, topped with lemon butter, fried fish fillet, popcorn shrimp with fries and coleslaw.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Ultimate Feast is huge even without the sides. Each platter contains Maine lobster tail, snow crab, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and garlic shrimp scampi, and is served with the choice of two sides like baked potato or seasoned broccoli. For those who want something slightly lighter, the Admiral’s Feast is a good choice. This menu item contains Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides.