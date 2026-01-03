7 Chain Restaurants Known for Serving Wild-Caught Seafood

These popular chains proudly serve fresh, sustainably sourced wild-caught seafood.

When it comes to seafood (or any food, for that matter), having it fresh is a game changer. You certainly do not want to risk getting sick, and the flavor alone can be massively different. It should be fresh, briny, slightly salty, silky with a pleasant coating of natural oils, but never overly fishy. Here are 7 chain restaurants that say they serve freshly caught seafood to their guests.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster prioritizes offering traceable, reasonably sourced, and sustainable seafood to their customers. “Why Wild-Caught? Catching in the wild provides a variety of great seafood. We strive to work with fishermen who share our commitment to sustainability, ensuring that wild fish and shellfish populations remain healthy and thriving,” the company says.

Legal Sea Foods

At Legal Sea Foods, fresh seafood is a given. “We look for cold-water fish that [are] either “top of catch,” hauled onboard just before landing, or caught from [fishermen] who go out to sea for a single catch before returning to shore, referred to as day boat operators,” the company says. “We implement the very highest standards for quality, sanitation, and safety at every step – from purchase, to processing, to shipping and finally to preparation in our restaurants. We work closely with our seafood partners to ensure the very best quality is upheld throughout our supply chain.”

Long John Silver’s

Even fast food at establishments like Long John Silver’s focus on quality for their fried fish dishes. “Real seafood should be sourced from real sea-places, like, you know, oceans,” the company said. “So that’s exactly where we source our wild-caught Alaska pollock, wild-caught Alaska salmon, and wild-caught north Pacific cod.”

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks holds high standards when it comes to their guest experience and food quality. “Whether you crave the tender juiciness of a perfectly grilled steak, the delicate sweetness of freshly caught seafood, or the briny richness of oysters, our Chefs craft each dish with precision and passion,” the website says. Enjoy raw bar items like fresh oysters on the half shell, broiled platters, and fresh salmon, among other dishes.

Pappadeaux

Pappadeaux prides themselves on making dishes from scratch, avoiding shortcuts and prioritizing guest experience and quality. “We serve coastal and French Quarter classics—from live lobster to crispy alligator to gumbo to Swampthings—and are known for our engaging service, festive atmosphere, generous portions, and insistence on freshness,” the company said. “These are first-dibs, decades-long relationships cultivated from the top of Maine to the tip of Chile to bring you the very best fish we can find.” Here, customers can find fresh oysters, lobster, salmon, crab, and more.

Truluck’s

At Truluck’s, there’s a huge focus on fresh, sustainable seafood and stone crab, especially. “We are unwavering in our commitment to serving the highest quality, sustainable seafood—ensuring every ingredient makes sense for the plate, the palate, and the planet,” the company says. “Our signature fresh Florida Stone Crab is sustainably harvested and delivered from the traps to your table in less than 24 hours, guaranteeing peak freshness and flavor.” Customers can share a plate of stone crab, rest assured that it’s fresh and tasty.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster, a Maine establishment, is 3rd generation family owned for a reason, with high standards to sell quality lobster and other seafood to their customers. “We serve the best tasting seafood, because we know how to care for it the Maine way, from the dock to you. We know our fishermen, we know where and how they fish and we work together to protect our oceans for tomorrow,” the company said. “We know so you can too. Know Your Seafood.” Guests can grab a Seafood Roll Flight, a sampler of the shrimp roll, the crab roll, and the lobster roll from Luke’s knowing it’ll be made from fresh seafood.