7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Freshest Cuts of Meat

Nobody wants to spend money on a bad meal, especially a pricey one like a steak dinner, but unfortunately not every restaurant delivers on tenderness, flavor and quality. Meat lovers know freshness makes all the difference and while plenty of spots offer steak on the menu, that doesn’t mean it’s worth your money. With that in mind, there are chains that go the extra mile to ensure top-notch quality and Eat This, Not That! read over countless reviews to find the best steakhouses that serve the freshest meat. Here are the seven chains customers rave about.

Steak 48

Steak 48 is a top-of-the-line small chain with a handful of locations in five states. Each restaurant has an in-house butcher to ensure freshness. On Opentable, diners gave high praises for the steakhouse and complimented the quality. One wrote, “The steak was delicious and cooked perfectly in my opinion and sides were just as delicious.” Another shared, “Right now the best steakhouse in business. Food fantastic (as always, steak the best.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

An old-school favorite with a loyal following, Ruth’s Chris is all about that sizzle—literally. Their steaks arrive at your table on a 500°F plate, ensuring every bite stays hot. They serve hand-selected, USDA Prime beef, and you’ll notice the difference from the first cut to the last. One customer on Yelp wrote, ” The food-steak was absolutely perfection, chefs kiss! Dare I say, thee best I’ve had!” Another shared, “Hooray for steak restaurants that don’t overcook/overseason their meat! I ordered the ribeye, and it’s pricey, but for good reason. They got the medium rare cook down perfectly; the steak was tender, juicy and pink. The quality was also consistently good throughout the steak, with nice fat content throughout. The server brought me my steak in a little pool of crackling butter, and it was so delightful.”

5 Steakhouse Chains Fans Say Keep Getting Better Every Year

Smith & Wollensky

This upscale chain doesn’t play when it comes to meat. They source high-quality beef straight from trusted ranches, then dry-age it in-house and hand-cut it on-site. An Opentable reviewer wrote, “We had a surf and turf with truffle fries and was fresh food alongside amazing service.” Another shared, “This is our third visit and the food is always fresh and incredible.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

STK

STK brings a modern, trendy twist to the traditional steakhouse. But don’t let the nightclub vibes fool you—their USDA Prime and Choice Angus steaks are wet-aged for 30+ days, and they even offer their own “Meat Market” if you want to cook their cuts at home. On Opentable, one customer wrote, “I had the actual best dinner of my life here. It was AMAZING!!! Definitely get the bread, tater tots, mac & cheese, and steak.” Another diner on Opentable shared how the chain lives up to the hype. “I came to STK to celebrate my work promotion with my girl friends and heard the quality of the food was one of the best in the gaslamp location in San Diego….. and did it live up to the Rumors!”

Fogo de Chão

This Brazilian steakhouse isn’t just about endless meat (though that’s definitely part of the charm). Fogo de Chão takes sourcing seriously, using ethically-raised cuts and traditional Southern Brazilian grilling techniques. They even dry-age meat on-site, right behind glass walls, so you can see the process for yourself. On Yelp, one happy diner simply wrote, “I love Fogo de Chão they food is fresh and delicious.” Another Yelp reviewer shared, “the food was absolutely delicious as always – the variety and quality of the meats were top-notch, and the market table was fresh and abundant.”

Shula’s Steak House

Founded by legendary NFL coach Don Shula, this steakhouse takes winning seriously—even when it comes to beef. Shula’s serves what they call the SHULA CUT, sourced from Black Angus cattle raised at Graham Angus Farms. It’s hand-selected, aged to perfection, and grilled just right. If you’re lucky to be near one of the four locations, don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy an unforgettable meal. On Opentable, a diner shared, “The steak, which I ordered medium rare, was executed flawlessly. It’s honestly rare to find a place that gets the cook on a steak exactly right, and this one was absolutely spot-on — warm red center, beautifully seared crust, and seasoned to perfection.” Another wrote, “The food is outstanding, fresh and well presented.”

The #1 ‘Healthiest’ Steak to Order at 8 Major Steakhouse Chains

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is known for its in-house butchers, USDA Prime beef, and dry-aging process that enhances both texture and flavor. Their steaks are beautifully plated and perfectly seasoned—no extra sauces needed. A Yelp reviewer wrote, “One of my favorite steak houses! Service is good, food is outstanding.”A second wrote, “Never disappointed, very good restaurant! Steak are always well cooked, drinks are always right.”