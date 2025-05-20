Shake Shack Is Launching a New Side For the First Time Ever

Shake Shack is adding a delicious new side to the menu for the first time since the chain launched in July 2004: Fried Pickles! These crispy, crunchy golden bites taste just like the pickles from a BBQ sandwich, elevated to “main character status”, the company says, and will be available for a limited time starting Tuesday, May 20.

Each serving of fried dill pickles is made with a seasoned batter blend and served with house-made Shack Ranch for dipping, with pricing starting at $3.99. According to Shake Shack, customers were thrilled with the fried pickle topping as part of 2024’s summer BBQ menu rollout, and wanted more side options, so Shake Shack “listened, and delivered.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rumors about the Fried Pickles side have been circulating for a while, with one Redditor saying, “Yes!! Can’t wait for them to roll out hehehe,” when someone asked if the delicious pickles would ever become a menu item. As Shake Shack pointed out, customers have been raving about the pickles since getting to try them as part of the burgers last year. “Do any current or past ss employees know what pickles they use? i can’t get them out of my head,” one guest said.

“Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles is phenomenal!😋Really liked the cherry limeade too & kept reaching for it from the heat of the spicy fries, boy are they hot! I’m glad the burger was drive thru exclusive yesterday cause I had a monster appetite & really lost myself in how good it was 🚙🌀🤤,” another happy guest commented.

Shake Shack’s year-round menu selection is concise but excellent, offering the usual burger chain staples such as hamburgers, sandwiches, fries, and shakes. The restaurant just brought back the Summer BBQ menu, which consists of the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles, Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken, Carolina BBQ Chicken, Spicy Fries with Ranch, and Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch. The restaurant also released three summer shakes: Oreo Cookie Funnel Cake Shake, Banana Pudding Shake, and Campfire S’mores Shake.

Fans appreciate the seasonal menu items as something different to enjoy, albeit it for a limited time only. “The Smokeshack burger rocks. The summer seasonal burger with fried pickles was insanely good. They’ve been consistent in my experience. I don’t go out for burgers often, so the extra price isn’t a big deal to me,” one Redditor shared. “Shake Shack is my favorite burger, like favorite favorite. I don’t care if it isn’t the best or if snobs don’t like it. Their Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich is up there too,” another said.

As part of their Summer Menu promotion, Shake Shack is giving out free, sauce-proof, disposable tees and tanks to protect from the BBQ sauce messiness, in select locations this month while supplies last:

New York City – Williamsburg

Philadelphia – Center City

Austin – Domain

Charlotte – Park Road

Kansas City – Country Club Plaza

Nashville – Franklin