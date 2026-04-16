5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Slow-Cooked Pot Roast and Mashed Potatoes

Five chains serving slow cooked pot roast with mashed potatoes.

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Some combos are just made for each other. Nothing pairs with a hearty roast coated in a savory gravy quite like mashed potatoes. It’s the perfect vessel to collect what’s left of the drippings and sauce, making the mashed potatoes far more delicious. If you’re looking to try this power duo, here are five chain restaurants serving both slow cooked pot roast and mashed potatoes on their menus.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will always come up in conversation about delicious southern comfort food at chain restaurants. They deliver consistency and quality, with diners continuing to rave about the food. The Slow-Braised Pot Roast is cooked low and slow with carrots, celery and onions, in a savory gravy. Enjoy the dish with mashed potatoes, served loaded with toppings, topped with brown gravy, plain, or with sawmill gravy.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has mashed potatoes and their Fork-Tender Pot Roast on their menu, ready to go. The pot roast is slow roasted for nine hours and served with a variety of vegetables and starches, like mashed potatoes, homestyle beef gravy, caramelized onions, and tender carrots, topped with flavorful green onion for a light finish.

Perkins

Perkins has mashed potatoes and their Classic Pot Roast on the menu for diners, looking for that slow roasted taste, without all the time and effort that goes into cooking it. The beef is braised, cooked beautifully in a hearty beef gravy, with sweet green peas, onions, and carrots.

Golden Corral

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One of the many items diners can count on at Golden Corral is their “Awesome Pot Roast,” and of course, mashed potatoes and gravy to go with. “From home-style favorites like Fried Chicken, Meatloaf, and Pot Roast to our Signature Sirloin Steaks, there is always a bounty of fresh, delicious choices to enjoy around the dinner table,” the company’s website says.

Black Bear Diner

At the Black Bear Diner, their Slow-Cooked Pot Roast is a favorite dish among diners looking for a warm, comforting meal. The beef is slow cooked with plenty of accoutrements like carrots, celery, mushrooms, onion, red potatoes, and finished with herbs and spices in a savory beef gravy to add their own touch to the dish. The Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy go great on the side to scoop up with the rest of the beef gravy.