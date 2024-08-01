A Popular Mini Burger Chain Is Opening New Locations In 21 States

Whether you like your burgers thick and hefty or smashed and crispy, there are plenty of restaurants that can help you satisfy your craving. For those who enjoy a miniature version of the fast-food staple, there will soon be even more places to score this burger option—and they'll be bright orange!

Smalls Sliders, the fast-growing chain known for its cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, just shared major expansion plans for its "cans," which is what it calls its compact, bright-colored restaurants. In a press release, Smalls Sliders announced that it has officially sold out its initial phase development in six states, which include Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi. The chain now has locations being developed across 21 states, with more than 290 modular cans open or under development.

Smalls Sliders' development strategy is unique, as the brand doesn't break ground for new restaurants. Instead, it drops its pre-made 750-square-foot modular buildings right on-site, which can significantly speed up openings and lends itself to rapid scaling.

As it continues to grow its presence across the U.S., Smalls Sliders also announced development expansion opportunities in Idaho, Indiana, and Montana. The chain currently operates 14 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, according to its website, which also lists 26 upcoming openings across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas.

Smalls Sliders opened its first can in Baton Rouge, La., in 2019. The chain's menu is a simple one and includes cheeseburger sliders, grilled cheese, waffle fries, and milkshakes.

"It is truly remarkable to see Smalls Sliders reach this incredible milestone so early on our growth journey," Don Crocker, chief development officer at Smalls Sliders, said in a press release. "Officially selling out in six states after relaunching franchising a little over a year ago is a testament to the incredible team in place driving this brand forward."

Smalls Sliders plans to open 40 locations this year alone. At the end of June, the chain announced that it's ramping up growth by opening company-owned and operated cans, with the first slated to open in Georgia this fall.

"The development of our new company-owned cans signifies the commitment and investment in the longevity and health of our special brand," Crocker said in a press release. "By augmenting our franchise focus with the company expansion of our footprint in key regions, like our home state of Georgia, we aim to enhance our brand presence and solidify our pathway to being a dominant player in the QSR industry."

In 2024, Smalls Sliders announced multiple upcoming opening, including eight units in Northern Alabama, nine units in North Carolina, and six units in Oklahoma, to name a few.