Snacks, especially packaged ones, aren’t generally considered healthy foods. Many of them are loaded with not-so-great ingredients, are heavily processed, and are loaded with calories and fat. However, some snacks, including chips, are better than others. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, for her recommendations. Here are 8 snack chip brands that cut out the junk.

Siete Foods

Siete Foods is her first choice because they are “grain-free tortilla chips made with cassava flour and avocado oil,” she says. “They’re a nice option for people avoiding grains or gluten, and avocado oil is a heart-healthier choice than some traditional frying oils. Still, they’re a chip, and calories can add up quickly.”

Late July Snacks

Late July Snacks are another go-to. “Organic and non-GMO with multigrain varieties that add a bit more fiber compared to standard tortilla chips. A good option if you’re looking for more whole grains, but sodium can still be high,” she says.

Jackson’s Chips

Next up, Jackson’s Chips, made from sweet potatoes and cooked in avocado oil, “so they provide more antioxidants (like beta-carotene) than white potato chips,” she says. They are still fried, but have a “cleaner” ingredient list.

Bare Snacks

Bare Snacks are baked fruit and veggie chips with no added sugars or oils in many varieties. “These are closer to dried fruit/veggie snacks than traditional chips and can be a nutrient-dense swap if you want natural crunch,” explains Collingwood.

Popchips

Popchips are air-popped instead of fried, “which keeps calories and fat lower than regular chips,” she says. “A lighter option, though still not nutrient-rich, so portion control matters.”

Kettle Brand

Kettle Brand uses simple, non-GMO ingredients with no artificial flavors. They are still fried, “but in natural oils,” she says. “A good example of ‘real food’ ingredients without additives.”

Cape Cod Chips

Cape Cod Chips are known for their crunch and short ingredient list—just potatoes, oil, and salt in the classic variety. “Minimal processing compared to flavored chips, but still best enjoyed in moderation,” says Collingwood.

Hippeas

Hippeas are made from chickpeas, “so they offer a little plant-based protein and fiber compared to corn-based puffs,” says Collingwood. “They’re lighter and more nutrient-dense than traditional cheese puffs, though still a processed snack and easy to overeat.”