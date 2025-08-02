7 Snacks That Shrink Waist Size in Under 30 Days

If you’re trying to stick to weight loss goals, the type of snacks you eat make a big impact. The right ones can give you a nutritional boost without leaving you feeling deprived.

“If your goal is to shrink your waist and reduce body fat, it’s not about eating less, it’s about eating smarter,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

“You want snacks that regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and support lean muscle retention,” she explains. “Again, the snacks themselves won’t burn the calories for you,” she says, but what you consume matters.

Here are 7 store-bought snacks Tateossian recommends

Chomps Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

Chomps Grass-Fed Beef Sticks is a favorite for shoppers and health experts. Tateossian likes them because of the “High-protein and zero sugar. Protein increases satiety, supports lean muscle, and stabilizes blood sugar to reduce belly fat storage.”

Fage 2% Greek Yogurt (Single Serve)

A single serve of Fage 2% Greek Yogurt has clean ingredients and a great way to boost your calcium intake.

Tateossian says it’s “Packed with protein + gut-friendly probiotics, which support digestion, reduce bloating, and balance hunger hormones like ghrelin.”

Wild Planet Wild Sardines in Olive Oil

Known for its ethical and sustainable practices, Wild Planet is a brand that focuses on high quality seafood while reducing harm to the marine ecosystems by employing responsible fishing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

All of their products are great, but for a snack that aids in slimming your waist, Tateossian suggests the Wild Sardines in Olive Oil.

“It’s rich in omega-3s and protein, which help fight belly inflammation and regulate fat metabolism.”

Hu Kitchen Almond Butter Dark Chocolate Bar

With Hu Kitchen Almond Butter Dark Chocolate Bar you can satisfy a sweet desire and snack healthy.

Tateossian says it’s a “clean treat with healthy fats and no refined sugar. Keeps cravings in check while helping stabilize insulin.”

Daily Harvest Smoothie Cups

Daily Harvest, a paid meal plan subscription service, helps make eating clean and healthy easy. All items are vegan and gluten-free and packed with much needed nutrients.

Tateossian suggests the Daily Harvest Smoothie Cups because they are “pre-portioned, fiber-rich smoothies made from real fruits + veggies. Supports digestion, hormone balance, and satiety.”

GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread

If you’re craving carbs, GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread is a smart choice Tateossian approves of.

“GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread has just 20 calories per cracker with 4g fiber,” she points out. “It slows digestion, flattens your belly, and supports elimination.”

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard boiled eggs are a nice way to get in some protein and curb your appetite in between meals.

“Hard-Boiled Eggs–Vital Farms or Organic Valley 2-packs–are one of the most satiating high-protein snacks on the planet,” says Tateossian. “Keeps you full, regulates hunger, and balances hormones that impact fat storage.”