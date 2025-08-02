 Skip to content

7 Snacks That Shrink Waist Size in Under 30 Days

These protein- and fiber-packed snacks can help flatten your belly and curb cravings fast.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
By
Published on August 2, 2025 | 7:30 AM

If you’re trying to stick to weight loss goals, the type of snacks you eat make a big impact. The right ones can give you a nutritional boost without leaving you feeling deprived.

“If your goal is to shrink your waist and reduce body fat, it’s not about eating less, it’s about eating smarter,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

“You want snacks that regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and support lean muscle retention,” she explains. “Again, the snacks themselves won’t burn the calories for you,” she says, but what you consume matters.

Here are 7 store-bought snacks Tateossian recommends

Chomps Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

chomps beef stick
Chomps

Chomps Grass-Fed Beef Sticks is a favorite for shoppers and health experts. Tateossian likes them because of the “High-protein and zero sugar. Protein increases satiety, supports lean muscle, and stabilizes blood sugar to reduce belly fat storage.”

Fage 2% Greek Yogurt (Single Serve)

Best worst greek yogurts fage total 2 percent greek yogurt
Fage

A single serve of Fage 2% Greek Yogurt has clean ingredients and a great way to boost your calcium intake.

Tateossian says it’s “Packed with protein + gut-friendly probiotics, which support digestion, reduce bloating, and balance hunger hormones like ghrelin.”

Wild Planet Wild Sardines in Olive Oil

box of wild planet sardines
Wild Planet

Known for its ethical and sustainable practices, Wild Planet is a brand that focuses on high quality seafood while reducing harm to the marine ecosystems by employing responsible fishing.

All of their products are great, but for a snack that aids in slimming your waist, Tateossian suggests the Wild Sardines in Olive Oil.

“It’s rich in omega-3s and protein, which help fight belly inflammation and regulate fat metabolism.”

Hu Kitchen Almond Butter Dark Chocolate Bar

Hu Dark Chocolate Bars
Hu Kitchen

With Hu Kitchen Almond Butter Dark Chocolate Bar you can satisfy a sweet desire and snack healthy.

Tateossian says it’s a  “clean treat with healthy fats and no refined sugar. Keeps cravings in check while helping stabilize insulin.”

Daily Harvest Smoothie Cups

Daily Harvest Banana + Almond
Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest, a paid meal plan subscription service, helps make eating clean and healthy easy. All items are vegan and gluten-free and packed with much needed nutrients.

Tateossian suggests the Daily Harvest Smoothie Cups because they are “pre-portioned, fiber-rich smoothies made from real fruits + veggies. Supports digestion, hormone balance, and satiety.”

GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread

GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread
GG Brand Crispbread

If you’re craving carbs, GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread is a smart choice Tateossian  approves of.

“GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread has just 20 calories per cracker with 4g fiber,” she points out. “It slows digestion, flattens your belly, and supports elimination.”

Hard-Boiled Eggs

hard-boiled eggs
Shutterstock

Hard boiled eggs are a nice way to get in some protein and curb your appetite in between meals.

“Hard-Boiled Eggs–Vital Farms or Organic Valley 2-packs–are one of the most satiating high-protein snacks on the planet,” says Tateossian. “Keeps you full, regulates hunger, and balances hormones that impact fat storage.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
Filed Under
More in Weight Loss
  • Closeup of black woman in old big jeans measuring her waist with tape, showing results of slimming diet or liposuction, grey background. Young lady promoting healthy nutrition for weight loss

    7 Drinks to Help You Lose Body Fat

  • 7 Snacks That Shrink Waist Size in Under 30 Days

    7 Snacks That Shrink Waist Size

  • 7 Foods That Can Help You Cut Body Fat by Next Month

    7 Foods That Can Help You Cut Body Fat

  • 7 Foods to Help You Shed Body Fat in 4 Weeks

    7 Foods to Help You Shed Body Fat in 4 Weeks

  • Happy athletic couple flexing their muscles after working out in a gym and looking at camera.

    7 Foods that Support Fat Loss

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.